Here are the boys high school basketball results from around Springfield for Nov. 27-28

Here are the high school boys basketball results from around Springfield for Monday and Tuesday.

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

Brown rallies Calvary to double OT win

Connor Brown rallied Calvary with five consecutive points in the final minute en route to a 68-67 double overtime victory over Pleasant Plains in a nonconference home game.

Brown hit a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left before delivering the go-ahead free throws with nine seconds left for the final score. He blocked Plains’ final shot attempt as time expired.

He finished with 22 points while Luke Blackford delivered a game-high 25 points. Blackford was 10 of 16 from the free throw line.

Joshua Long contributed 12 points and summoned a key takeaway on defense that set up Brown’s game-winning free throws.

Cooper Schallenberg chalked up 24 points for Plains while Trager Shultz connected on four 3-pointers to end up with 17 points. Liam Hatfield also scored 17 points.

The game was tied at 53 at the end of regulation.

NOKOMIS 50, LUTHERAN 45: Reece Lohman heated up in the third quarter to fuel Nokomis to aN MSM Conference win.

NHS surged ahead 37-28 by the end of the third period after Lohman chipped in seven of his game-high 20 points in the frame. He also had five rebounds. Mason Stauder provided 11 points and five assists in the team’s first win of the season at 1-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play.

Connor Hilligoss and Matt Hemenway had 10 points apiece for the Crusaders. Torry Kistner and Parker Cloyd had nine points apiece.

JACKSONVILLE 55, ALTON 54 (OT): At The Bowl in Jacksonville, Amaree Burries scored all four points in overtime for Jacksonville and the Crimsons defeated Alton in nonconference play.

Alton rallied from a 43-38 deficit after three periods and tied the game at 51 apiece to force overtime. Semaj Stampley had nine of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for Alton.

Burries had 14 of his 19 points in the second half and in the overtime period. Masen Johnson finished with three 3-pointers and 13 points, while Milan Krusic drained a pair of 3s and added eight for the Crimsons (2-2). Isaiah Martinez scored seven.

Hassani Elliott had 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter to lead Alton (4-1).

ATHENS 68, HARTSBURG-EMDEN 36: At Hartsburg, Ashtyn Janssen poured in 16 of his game-high 18 points in the first half and Athens opened up its season with a nonconference win.

Janssen made four 3-pointers in the first half and the Warriors went up 46-20 at intermission. Carson Muller made seven baskets for 14 points and Cody Tobias (three 3-pointers) and Zac Laird contributed 11 apiece.

Pryor Reynolds had nine points for Athens.

SOUTH COUNTY 73, EDINBURG 32: At Edinburg, Trevor Colwell and Noah Lyons combined for 17 points in the first quarter and the Vipers throttled the hosts from the onset with a 21-6 lead in an MSM Conference game.

Colwell hit two of his team-high three 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes and led South County with 16 points.

Lyons went 7 of 9 from the free throw line and ended with 15 points while Caden Colwell had 14 points. Collin Johnson added nine points.

BEARDSTOWN 56, NORTH FULTON 46: At Beardstown, Exauce Mulumba and Isaac Brockschmidt each delivered 15 points in the home victory.

Mulumba shot 7 of 9 from the field and contributed seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists in an all-around effort. Brockschmidt also had three of the team’s 16 steals.

Zach DeSollar added eight points.

Jace Weaver led North Fulton with 16 points.

PANA 67, MOWEAQUA CENTRAL A&M 43: At Pana, four different Panthers registered double figures to come away with the win.

Ethan Hicks and Hayden Blackwell combined for seven 3-pointers and had 16 points apiece. Brayden Carlson and Cash Lynch each chipped in 11 points.

Hunter White led the Raiders with 12 points.

RIVERTON 49, MONTICELLO 43: At Riverton’s Hawk Center, The Hawks shot 60 percent (12-for-20) from the floor in the second half and rallied past the Sages to post a nonconference victory.

Riverton trailed 34-29 after three periods and outscored Monticello 20-9 in the final quarter. Julian Rice made 6 of 10 shots and dropped in a game-high 16 points for the Hawks (1-1). Antonyo Davis went 4-for-6 from the field and scored 10 points while grabbing eight rebounds, and Jason Miller scored 10 in the win.

Trey Walter connected on three 3s and led Monticello (1-1) with 13 points.

AUBURN 57, CARLINVILLE 41: At Carlinville, Cooper Carter sank four 3-pointers and tallied a team-high 15 points in Auburn’s nonconference win.

Carter had 12 points in the second half. Clayton Kessler provided Auburn (4-1) with 12 points and Carter Hunley chipped in all nine of his points in the first half. Sawyer Smith scored eight for the Trojans.

Carlinville’s Dom Alepra hit three 3s, went 4-for-4 from the foul line and led all scorers with 17 points. Triston Thompson also buried three treys and supplied 11 points for the Cavaliers (1-1).

HAVANA 61, MANITO MIDWEST CENTRAL 48: At Havana, Jaron Boggs and Carter Brooks combined for 39 points as Havana staved off Midwest Central in a nonconference game.

Havana went into the final quarter leading 46-44 before outscoring its opponent 15-4 in the fourth. Boggs had four 3-pointers and 16 of his game-high 20 points came in the first half. Brooks finished with three 3s and scored 12 of his 19 in the second half.

Bradyn Willing (two 3s) and Anthony Foster added nine points apiece for the Ducks (2-2).

COLLINSVILLE 67, ROCHESTER 32: At Rochester, Collinsville put three players in double figures and recorded a nonconference victory.

Jamorie Wysinger had the hot hand for Collinsville, making five 3-pointers and scoring a game-high 17 points. The Kahoks (5-0) finished with 11 treys and led 23-2 after one period and 39-9 at the half.

Canon Bruce scored eight points and Jack Melton had seven for Rochester (1-1).

SIUE CHARTER 69, HILLSBORO 61: At Carlyle, KeJaun River exploded for 40 points and dropped Hillsboro to its second lossat the Kaskaskian Tournament.

River had 30 points at halftime, and he finished with five 3-pointers while going 11-for-13 from the free throw line.

Nathan Matoush nailed two 3s, went 9-for-10 from the line and had a team-high 21 points for Hillsboro. Jace Stewart made a pair of 3s and scored 20, and Mitchell Lowe tallied 14 for the Hiltoppers.

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Williamsville tops Taylorville

WILLIAMSVILLE — Carson Kohler picked up steam in the first quarter and led Williamsville with 16 points in a 48-32 nonconference win over Taylorville at Dave Root Court.

Kohler had 10 points in the first quarter for a 13-11 lead.

The Bullets surged ahead 36-21 by the end of the third quarter following a pair of 3-pointers by Brayden Saling, who finished with nine points.

Blake Shoufler had 14 points, shooting 7 of 8 from the free throw line.

Dillon Clark led the Tornadoes with 11 points.

GREENFIELD/NORTHWESTERN 67, GILLESPIE 65 OT: At Gillespie, Talon Albrecht totaled 21 points to lift the Tigers to a nonconference win.

He totaled nine field goals, including two 3s. Wyatt Stuart poured in 14 points while Garrett Costello had 12, including six in the overtime period.

The game was tied at 49 at the end of regulation.

Jack Kaylor led Gillespie with 16 points, including five in OT. He ended 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Bryce Buhs and Tristen Wargo had 15 and 10 points, respectively.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Boys basketball roundup: Connor Brown, Calvary nick Plains in 2OT