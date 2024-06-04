BOYS GOLF: Western wins sectional title

Jun. 4—PERU — Led by medalist Brody Fisher, Western's boys golf team won the IHSAA Peru Sectional on Monday at Rock Hollow G.C.

Western posted a team score of 330. Defending champion Lewis Cass was second with 341 and Northwestern was third with 349. The top three teams advance to the Warsaw Regional on Thursday at Stonehenge G.C.

Fisher fired a 75 and the Panthers backed him with nice balance as Callan Szerdy, Brody Hobson and Ethan Fisher all shot 85s.

The sectional title is Western's sixth all-time and first since 2018.

"So proud of the guys. This was a preseason goal of ours and to get it feels pretty good," Western coach Blake Conklin said. "Just fairly steady play from everyone. Brody was light's out. Really proud of him. Now we get to see what we can do at regional."

Rylan Stoller led Cass and was second overall with a 77. Nolan Hines was second for the Kings with an 83, Michael Myers shot 89 and Brody Hillis shot 92.

Hudson Whaley led Northwestern and was fifth overall with an 80. The Tigers also counted Sammy Shotwell's 86, Lucas Miller's 88 and Brayden Applegate's 95.

Peru (356) finished in fourth place, Kokomo (358) was fifth, Southwood (380) was sixth, Eastern (389) was seventh, Tri-Central (391) was eighth, Wabash (392) was ninth, Maconaquah (401) was 10th and North Miami (413) was 11th. Taylor was incomplete.

Kokomo No. 4 player Canaan Horner and Peru No. 5 player Karter Schwartz shot 78s to tie for third place. Horner, Schwartz and Peru's Mason Camden (84) advance to the regional as the top three individuals on non-qualifying teams.

Bryson Ragland and Ben Wynkoop each shot 97 to round out Peru's team score. For Kokomo, Mitch McClelland shot 88, Will Nelson shot 92 and Ashtyn Goff shot 100.

Gabe Gomez led Eastern with an 85, Bryce Barker was second for the Comets with a 92, Kalin Cook shot 103 and Cohen Johnson shot 109. For TC, Tanner England led the way with an 89 and the Trojans also counted Ethan Tragesser's 99, Isaiah Stryker's 101 and Jay Jankoviak's 102.

Maconaquah's scores came from Camron Metcalf (90), Cody Miller (101), Aiden Robinson (105) and Carsten Hollars (105).

Taylor's lone player was Dakota Diaz. He shot 142.