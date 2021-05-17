BOYS GOLF: Tipton, Mac win conference titles

May 17—Led by medalist's Maverick Conaway's sizzling 2-under 70, Tipton won the Hoosier Conference boys golf tournament on Saturday at Curtis Creek G.C. in Rensselaer.

The Blue Devils posted a score of 323, beating runner-up Twin Lakes by 13 shots. The rest of the 10-team field included Cass in third with 350, Western in seventh with 374 and Northwestern in 10th with 390.

Conaway won by seven shots. The Blue Devil sophomore recorded 14 pars, three birdies and one bogey.

Tipton coach Kenny Day said Conaway's birdies came in a hot stretch on the back nine. First, he birdied No. 12, which was a par five. Later, he made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 16 and 17. Both were par threes.

"He parred 14 and he was headed to 15 and I went up and hugged him and said, 'You have broad shoulders. You're carrying this team," Day said. "At that time, he was seven strokes up on Twin Lakes' No. 1 player. He had a big smile on his face when I told him that. It was like, 'That's what I intend on doing.'

"He goes on to birdie 16 and 17. That put him nine up and we won by 14 over Twin Lakes."

The Blue Devils backed Conaway with good balance as Gavin Hare fired a 79, Mylan Swan shot 86 and Nolan Swan shot 88. Hare finished third and Mylan Swan finished 10th. They joined Conaway on the all-conference team.

"Gavin struggled on the front, but he pulled it together on the back and finished really strong the last four holes," Day said. "Mylan was kind of the same way. He just kind of played bogey golf all day. Both Mylan and Nolan hit the ball really well, they just didn't score well."

For Cass, Mason Hahn and Jensen Burrous led the way with 85s. Hahn finished eighth and Burrous finished ninth. Both made the all-conference team. The Kings also counted Rowdy Frey's 88 and Blake Brown's 92.

For Western, Kyle Sanders carded a 77 to take second place and a spot on the all-conference team.

"Tricky greens with trickier pin locations," Western coach Blake Conklin said. "Kyle played a beautiful back nine and is starting to play like Kyle Sanders."

Andrew Hartman was second low for Western with a 90 and Kaden Blount (103) and Ethan Fisher (104) followed for the Panthers.

Jake Martin led Northwestern with a 91. Sammy Shotwell and Addison Horner had 98s and Luke Rood shot 109.

MAC WINS TRC

Maconaquah posted a score of 331 to win the Three Rivers Conference tournament at Rozella Ford G.C. in Warsaw. It's the Braves' first TRC title and first conference title since 2005 when it won the Mid Indiana Conference tournament. The Braves won eight MIC tournaments.

Rochester was second with 337. Whitko (353), Northfield (362) and Peru (374) rounded out the top five in the 10-team field.

Peru's Kash Bellar was individual medalist with a 2-over 72.

Mason Taylor and Hayden Williamson led Maconaquah. Taylor shot 74 to tie for second and Williamson shot 75 to tie for fourth. The Braves also counted Drake Guyer's 85 and Triston Herschberger's 97.

Peru also counted Jake Van Baalen's 89, Reese Smith's 99 and Riley Smith's 114.

Bellar, Taylor and Williamson all made the all-conference team by placing in the top 10.

HHC TOURNEY

Clinton Central won the Hoosier Heartland Conference tournament at Deer Track G.C. with a score of 396. Carroll took fourth in the eight-team field with a score of 422, Tri-Central (442) was sixth and Eastern (461) was seventh.

Porter Dick led Carroll and tied for second overall with a 91. Jake Chapman led TC and was fifth overall with a 93.

Bryce Barker led Eastern with a 109.