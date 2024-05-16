Boys golf roundup: NLS in 1st place after Day 1 of WCC championships

May 15—BUFFALO LAKE — The New London-Spicer boys golf team sits in first place in the Wright County Conference championship after the first round Wednesday at Oakdale Golf Club.

The Wildcats shot a 312 to lead Annandale by five strokes. Litchfield is in fifth with a 331.

The Wildcats' Gabe Trusciniski is on top of the leaderboard with a 72, one stroke better than Annandale's Gavin Dahle, who carded a 73.

NLS' Sam Olson, Palmer Dalton and Blake Kath all tied for seventh with 80s.

Litchfield's Judah Allen is tied for 12th with an 81.

Day 2 resumes at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Detroit Lakes took first place, Minnewaska tied for third and Litchfield finished 13th in the Brainerd Girls Classic Invitational at Madden's on Gull Lake.

Detroit Lakes shot a 327. Minnewaska and Moorhead each had 357s and Litchfield finished with a 460.

Fergus Falls' Annika Jyrkas was medalist with a 77. Minnewaska's Arivia DeBoer tied for fourth with Sartell's Shayla Nordlund and Detroit Lakes' Tatum Gatheridge and Jaycie Sliper, who all had 82s.

The Lac qui Parle Valley boys and BOLD girls took home team titles in the Benson Invitational at Benson Golf Club.

LQPV's boys scored a 332, the same score as Osakis, but won on a tiebreaker. Dawson-Boyd was third with a 335 in the 10-team meet.

LQPV's Carson Besonen and Osakis' Drew Imdieke tied for first place with 76s. Zach Gugisberg of Minnewaska and Drew Hjelmeland of Dawson-Boyd were one stroke back with 77s. Renville County West's Ryan Schupp, Charlie Hanson of Morris/Chokio-Alberta and Chase Triebenbach of Osakis all shot 78s.

BOLD's girls beat Dawson-Boyd by one stroke, 353-354. Dawson-Boyd's Lindsey Lund won medalist honors with a 76. BOLD's Kenna Henriksen took second with a 79.

Osakis' Evie Kompelien and Nora Benson and Hutchinson's Elle Schweim and Addison Long tied for first place with 69s in the Cardinal Scramble at Southbrook Golf Club in Annandale.

New London-Spicer's Layna Carlson and Rylie Harrier tied for ninth with a 79.