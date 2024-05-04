BOYS GOLF: Local linksmen qualify for state tournaments

May 3—Rogers County's male golfers showcased their skills on the greens in regional tournaments Wednesday, earning coveted spots in their respective state championships next week.

In the Class 5A Boys East Regional Tournament at Pryor Creek Golf Course, the Claremore boys delivered a standout showing, securing a second-place finish out of 14 teams with a total score of 315.

Tripp Jackson led the charge with a strong performance, finishing tied for seventh place with a score of 77. He was closely followed by Gage Hall, who came in 11th with a score of 78, while Jack Williams finished in 14th with a score of 79. Connor Burton was 22nd with a score of 81, and Landon Tah finished 57th with a score of 94 to round out the team's effort.

Meanwhile, in the Class 4A East Regional Tournament at Wolf Ridge Golf Course in Wister, both Inola and Verdigris clinched spots in the state tournament with third- and sixth-place finishes, respectively, with scores of 339 and 382.

Travis Weast of the Longhorns tied for first place with a score of 74, while Caden Thompson secured sixth place with a round of 80. Trevor Groff contributed with a score of 91, earning 20th place, while Caleb Helling and Aidan Schaefer finished 26th and 28th, respectively, with scores of 94 and 95.

For the Cardinals, Maddox Mason led his team with an 11th place finish, scoring an 85, while Cole Finch came in 29th with a score of 95 and Ryan Wells finished in 33rd with a 98. Tyler Willis came in 43rd with a score of 104, and Daigan Marveggio was 45th with a 106.

At the Class 3A East Regional Tournament at Rock Creek on Historic Route 66 in Sapulpa, Sequoyah's Tate Dunlap and Colby Morgan earned spots in the state tournament with top-10 finishes.

Dunlap finished tied for third place with a score of 65, while Morgan took 10th with a score of 66.