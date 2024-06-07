BOYS GOLF: Golfers compete at regionals

Golfers battled windy conditions at difficult golf courses during regional action Thursday.

Logansport and Pioneer had golfers compete at the Lake Central Regional at Sandy Pines Golf Club.

The Berries placed 11th out of 15 teams with a 361. A trio of freshmen had the top scores for the Berries, as Graham Taylor had an 82, Evan Brandstatter had an 89 and Louis Rozzi had a 95. Sophomore Logan Lange had a 95 as well and sophomore Eli Baldwin added a 97.

“Today was a great day to experience such a high level competition at a tough golf course,” Logan coach Abby Lundy said. “We played the longest distances we’ve played all year (6,800 yards) and some of the tightest holes all season. We were very young and met most of our goals this season with one of them being going to regionals as a team. With being so young in our top five it’s exciting to think about the coming seasons.

"I hope they all continue to play this summer and receive lessons throughout the winter to improve upon our success this season.”

Taylor, the NCC champion who shot a 72 at the sectional last week, missed the State Finals cut by four strokes.

“Graham Taylor had an incredible freshman season and was one of the top freshmen in the program's history," Lundy said.

Pioneer freshman Ivan Reyes had a 94 and sophomore Micah Rans had a 98.

Logansport finished 10 shots ahead of 12th-place Rochester and 21 shots behind sixth-place Twin Lakes in regards to sectional opponents. Rochester was led by Noah Riffle’s 86 while Twin Lakes was led by Jamison Ousley’s 81 and Leo Dellinger’s 83.

Valparaiso (314), Trinity at Greenlawn (322) and Chesterton (329) were the three advancing teams to the State Finals. Valpo’s Colin Kaleth was the regional medalist with a 3-over 75.

The three individuals on non-advancing teams were Penn’s Jack Yewchuk (77), Elkhart’s Steven Webb (77) and Andrean’s Ivan Mastalski (78).

WARSAW REGIONAL

Cass placed 14th out of 15 teams with a 383 at the event held at Stonehenge Golf Club.

Senior Rylan Stoller led the Kings with an 83. Sophomores Michael Myers had a 92, Brody Hillis had a 94 and Harrison Clark added a 114. Senior Garrett Helvie withdrew from the event. Junior Nolan Hines was at a vacation that had been planned for months.

Cass coach T.J. Miley said the event was played in difficult conditions.

“The wind was relentless and the greens were rolling very fast,” Miley said. “Rylan battled all day to finish with an 83.”

Homestead (300), Leo (309) and Warsaw (310) were the three advancing teams to the State Finals. Leo’s Caden Mathias was the regional medalist with an even-par 71.

Westview’s Luke Haarer (71), Fort Wayne Blackhawk’s Gavin Haiflich (72) and Fairfield’s Brayden Miller (72) were the individuals who advanced on non-advancing teams.