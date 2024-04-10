BOYS GOLF: Claremore secures second place at Class 5A State Preview

Apr. 9—Proving their mettle once again, the Claremore boys demonstrated their skill on perhaps their biggest stage of the season thus far.

Facing stiff competition from 18 teams Monday, the Zebras clinched second place in the Class 5A State Preview at Winter Creek Golf & Country Club in Blanchard. The state tournament will be held at the same course on May 6 and 7.

Claremore showcased its talent with a collective score of 321, a mere 10 strokes behind the tournament champion Heritage Hall, which finished with a score of 311.

Leading the charge was standout golfer Jack Williams, who secured a second-place finish among 87 competitors. The sophomore sensation carded a 73, finishing just behind individual champion Seth Gilliam of McAlester, who recorded a score of 72.

Williams' performance, marked by a mix of three birdies and three bogeys, saw him make a spirited run at the championship, particularly with two crucial birdies in the final seven holes.

Although tied with Gilliam through the front 9, Gilliam's consecutive birdies on the last two holes secured the victory, with Williams narrowly missing out despite a birdie on the 17th hole.

Tripp Jackson, a junior, also delivered a commendable performance, finishing 14th with a score of 81, while Connor Burton and senior Gage Hall followed closely behind with scores of 83 and 84, respectively, securing 18th and 24th places.

Hall's notable three birdies, including two on the back 9, further bolstered the Zebras' standing.

Landon Tah, a senior, rounded out Claremore's scoring effort with a score of 99, securing 58th place overall.

With their impressive showing at the Class 5A State Preview Tournament, the Zebras look ahead to the Metro Lakes Conference Tournament on Thursday, poised to continue their successful season on the greens.