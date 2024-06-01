BOYS GOLF: Berries, Panthers have golfers advance at sectional

May 31—Twin Lakes and Rochester had the top showings but Logansport and Pioneer had golfers advance as well at the sectional at Dykeman Park Golf Course on Friday.

The scores were low on the day in idyllic conditions. Twin Lakes won its fourth consecutive sectional title with a 300, followed by Rochester (312) and Logansport (316) which also advanced as teams.

Twin Lakes' No. 2 golfer Leo Dellinger shot a 1-over 71 to top a trio of aces for sectional medalist honors. Twin Lakes' Jamison Ousley, Logansport's Graham Taylor and Rochester's Noah Riffle each shot 72 for a three-way tie for second.

Pioneer had two individual golfers advance as sophomore Micah Rans shot 78 and freshman Ivan Reyes shot 81 to grab two of the three advancing spots, along with Rensselaer's Brayden Mushett (76).

Logansport's young team advanced behind the play of freshmen Taylor, Louis Rozzi (78) and Evan Brandstatter (84) and sophomores Eli Baldwin (82) and Logan Lange (87).

"We had a great round, best round of the season," Logansport coach Abby Lundy said. "Today's the day to have that and the boys pulled through and had a great round. Beautiful weather today, the course was in great shape, they took advantage of that."

Taylor led after nine holes of play after birdieing No. 2 to shoot a 1-under 33 on the front. His only blemishes on the back were a double bogey on 10 and a bogey on the par five 13th.

He was the NCC medalist this year as a freshman.

"For winning conference and having those nerves a little bit under him from playing in that and winning that, he was leading after the front nine with a 1-under 33," Lundy said. "Hole 10 his tee shot got behind a tree and just had to punch out there. But he played really well, kept his composure the whole round and had a very successful day, low score of the season for him too."

Taylor said he had some putts just miss or he would have least forced a playoff for medalist honors.

"I just had a couple putts missed for birdies. But other than that not bad. I've just got to work on some more things and get ready for regionals," he said.

He was playing in a group with a pair of senior golfers who will be playing college golf in the near future as Ousley will play at the University of Evansville and Riffle will play at Grace College.

But it was a junior, Dellinger, that came away with the win.

"He's pretty good," Taylor said. "I've seen him play. He hits the ball very far. When you hit the ball very far ahead of everyone it's a big advantage."

Both Twin Lakes and Rochester will graduate some key players and Lundy is looking for her program to continue to improve and contend.

"I think we've got a really good chance the next three years with the group that I have," she said. "I have seventh and eighth graders coming too that I think will help fill the shoes and gaps when I lose these kids too. Our program has got some really good depth and growth to it."

Pioneer placed fourth in the 12-team field with a 350. Following Rans and Reyes were Brady Price (93), Tayt Smith (98) and Cole Franklin (99).

Rans is the starting quarterback for the Pioneer football team but said he takes golf just as seriously. He cut 11 strokes off his sectional score from a year ago.

"Football and golf are probably my favorites and I like playing basketball too," he said. "I played pretty solid. I had a few good birdies that helped my score but a couple bad swings led to a couple tight spots. But other than that I played pretty solid.

"It was just a goal of mine to be able to make it to regionals. Sandy's a good course, I'm excited to go play, it should be fun."

Reyes was the HNAC golf champion this year as he continues his fantastic start to his high school career.

"I did good on the front and on the back nine not so good, a couple bad holes but I got out of it," he said. "You always want to be excited when you play, especially when you have this opportunity. When you play good you just want to keep going."

The advancing golfers will play at the Lake Central Regional at Sandy Pines Golf Club on Thursday.

Winamac placed eighth as a team with a 377. Brendan Hines led the Warriors with an 83, followed by Talen Garner (92), Logan Fredel (94), Cooper Fulmer (108) and Noah Garner (111).

Caston placed 10th with a 413. Luke Graham led the Comets with a 87, followed by Max Sommers (99), Jace Rentschler (110), Corbin Smith (117) and Gage Thomas (124).