BOYS' GOLF: Allen leads Hornets to victory

Apr. 20—SEYMOUR — Westin Allen earned medalist honors to lead Henryville to a win at Trinity Lutheran on Monday.

Allen fired a 4-over-par 40 to lead the Hornets, who carded a collective 196 — 16 shots better than the Cougars.

Sam Davidson added a 43 for Henryville.

"We're consistently getting two good scores. However, we need to get our other two scores a bit lower," Henryville coach Robin Embry said. "We've got several days of practice this week which should help for our matches next week."

.

HENRYVILLE 196, TRINITY LUTHERAN 212

Monday at Shadowood GC, par-36

Medalist: Westin Allen (Henryville) 40.

Henryville: Allen 40, Sam Davidson 43, Trenton Vires 50, Caleb Harter 63.

Trinity Lutheran: Jacob Sabotin 41, Caleb Williams 54, Kade Hill 58, Preston Kavener 59, Zephyr Wilson 60.

Medora: Braxton McCoy 62.