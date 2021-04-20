BOYS' GOLF: Allen leads Hornets to victory
Apr. 20—SEYMOUR — Westin Allen earned medalist honors to lead Henryville to a win at Trinity Lutheran on Monday.
Allen fired a 4-over-par 40 to lead the Hornets, who carded a collective 196 — 16 shots better than the Cougars.
Sam Davidson added a 43 for Henryville.
"We're consistently getting two good scores. However, we need to get our other two scores a bit lower," Henryville coach Robin Embry said. "We've got several days of practice this week which should help for our matches next week."
.
HENRYVILLE 196, TRINITY LUTHERAN 212
Monday at Shadowood GC, par-36
Medalist: Westin Allen (Henryville) 40.
Henryville: Allen 40, Sam Davidson 43, Trenton Vires 50, Caleb Harter 63.
Trinity Lutheran: Jacob Sabotin 41, Caleb Williams 54, Kade Hill 58, Preston Kavener 59, Zephyr Wilson 60.
Medora: Braxton McCoy 62.