BOYS' GOLF: Agnew leads Braves over Panthers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Cook, The Evening News and the Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 9—CORYDON — A.J. Agnew earned medalist honors to lead Borden to a win over host Corydon Central on Thursday.

The sophomore shot an even-par 36 at Old Capital Golf Club for the Braves, who carded a collective 176 — 21 shots better than the host Panthers.

Also for Borden, Brandon Wagoner fired 45, Derek Konermann 47 and Hayden Smith 48.

.

BORDEN 176, CORYDON CENTRAL 197

Thursday at Old Capital GC; par-36

Medalist: A.J. Agnew (Borden) 36

Borden: Agnew 36, Brandon Wagoner 45, Derek Konermann 47, Hayden Smith 48, Shawn Condon 55.

Corydon Central: Hunter Schmitt 46, Canaan Stocksdale 48, Seth Johnson 50, Cooper Shireman 53.

Recommended Stories

  • Bellator 256 weigh-in results

    Check out the results from the official Bellator 256 fighter weigh-ins with Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida in a light heavyweight rematch.

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.

  • Zion Williamson's football frame blended with basketball finesse could be next frontier

    Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.

  • Golf-Keeping it simple, McIlroy ready to fix swing on the fly

    Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.

  • Report: ESPN, former Celtics legend Paul Pierce split after wild Instagram Live

    Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.

  • Kevin Holland promises a little less talking at UFC on ABC 2: ‘It’s kill or be killed’

    The change in Kevin Holland was apparent from the moment he stepped into the room for his Wednesday media session at the UFC Apex.

  • Golf: Johnson set to defend as sense of normalcy returns to Masters

    The Masters returns to its traditional date this week as the year's first major at Augusta National and Dustin Johnson is the man to beat on a layout that, while familiar, will play and look much different than the one he triumphed on five months ago. Colorful, blooming azaleas set against emerald fairways and greens will be back on full display in stark contrast to the autumn foliage that created a rather unique setting last year when COVID-19 forced the Masters to be played in November. A win for Johnson, whose 20-under total last year broke the Masters record shared by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, would put him in elite company.

  • Report: Bucks, Jrue Holiday agree to 4-year, $160 million extension

    Holiday has only been with the Bucks since November, but Milwaukee has liked what they've seen.

  • UFC Vegas 23 betting preview: Will Kevin Holland upset Marvin Vettori?

    On Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ABC), Holland will step in for fifth-ranked Darren Till, who suffered a broken collarbone in training, and will face No. 6 Marvin Vettori at Apex.

  • Draymond Green responds to Megan Rapinoe's criticism of his equal pay take: 'I'm all for that'

    Megan Rapinoe slammed Draymond Green for his comments about being bothered by women "complaining" for equal play.

  • Abraham Ancer docked 2 strokes at Masters for controversial bunker violation

    Rules officials parsed video and deemed "the touching of the sand was deemed visible to the naked eye."

  • This was Rory McIlroy's most worrying first-round meltdown - and it's because of Bryson DeChambeau

    Bryson DeChambeau was as surprised as most golf observers when Rory McIlroy revealed he had tinkered with his technique to keep up with the big-hitting US Open Champion. "I knew there would be people there to be influenced, I didn’t think it would be Rory," said DeChambeau. Well, quite. By his own admission, the search for additional distance has thrown McIlroy's swing out of sequence and left him fighting a two-way miss, manifested in a four-over opening round of 76 at the Masters on Thursday. Expectations were low for McIlroy, given he is trying to compete just a few weeks after officially partnering with coach Pete Cowen and all the new swing thoughts and mental baggage that entails. Cowen's counsel is highly-regarded and the relationship should prove a fruitful one. McIlroy certainly looks in need of guidance, because someone in his corner should have questioned the wisdom of searching for even more clubhead speed. In the last five seasons, McIlroy's PGA Tour ranking for driving distance has been: fourth, second, first, first and ninth. If anyone should suffer from a case of distance envy, it is not McIlroy. The competitive advantage on offer for gaining an extra few yards is surely minuscule. McIlroy's swing is the most envied in golf. There is a poise and flourish to his long game that is worth the price of admission alone. When the putter is working and McIlroy's mind is in the right place, he is incredibly difficult to beat and every player on Tour knows it. The quality of his ball-striking has, until the last few months, been taken as read. "I added some speed and I am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing, so I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that," McIlroy said in March. By jeopardising his biggest asset, the first half of McIlroy's season could become a write off.

  • Lee Elder got his moment in the sun at Augusta, but a marketing ploy by Gary Player's son nearly ruined it

    Wayne Player did what he could to hawk some golf balls, the ones his father not only endorses but also invests in.

  • Andy Reid sent JuJu-Smith Schuster iconic texts during Chiefs pursuit

    The Chiefs head coach wanted to lure the former Pro Bowler to join Kansas City in its Super Bowl pursuit, so Reid broke out an incredible approach. By Adam Hermann

  • Jeff Gordon tested positive for COVID-19, will call Saturday's race at Martinsville

    Gordon said he had "minimal symptoms."

  • Report: Multiple suspicious baseballs from Trevor Bauer's game vs. Oakland sent for inspection

    Trevor Bauer pitched more than six innings in the Dodgers' loss to the Athletics on Wednesday, when multiple balls were reportedly found sticky and with visible markings.

  • Rashford and Fernandes ensure United brush off Granada

    Marcus Rashford's brilliant finish and a Bruno Fernandes penalty handed Manchester United a 2-0 victory over Granada on Thursday, putting them firmly in charge of their Europa League quarter-final.

  • Najee Harris says ESPN NFL draft analyst can 'kiss my ass' over evaluation

    Najee Harris wasn't a fan of Todd McShay's scouting report.

  • Chad Johnson made quite the interesting visit to Paul Brown Stadium

    Chad Johnson just made a visit to the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • What Celtics' Danny Ainge thought of Jaylen Brown-Jayson Tatum pregame talk

    Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge seemed encouraged by a conversation Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum had prior to Wednesday's game.