BOYS' GOLF: Agnew leads Braves over Panthers
Apr. 9—CORYDON — A.J. Agnew earned medalist honors to lead Borden to a win over host Corydon Central on Thursday.
The sophomore shot an even-par 36 at Old Capital Golf Club for the Braves, who carded a collective 176 — 21 shots better than the host Panthers.
Also for Borden, Brandon Wagoner fired 45, Derek Konermann 47 and Hayden Smith 48.
BORDEN 176, CORYDON CENTRAL 197
Thursday at Old Capital GC; par-36
Medalist: A.J. Agnew (Borden) 36
Borden: Agnew 36, Brandon Wagoner 45, Derek Konermann 47, Hayden Smith 48, Shawn Condon 55.
Corydon Central: Hunter Schmitt 46, Canaan Stocksdale 48, Seth Johnson 50, Cooper Shireman 53.