Boys Division I hockey state semifinals: Salem tops Bedford in OT, to play Concord in final

Mar. 11—As it has throughout the season, the Salem High School boys hockey team looked to its top forward trio when its NHIAA Division I semifinal game against Bedford was on the line Wednesday.

The line of seniors Ryan Allard and Ryan Pappalardo and junior Brady Ferreira came through for the Blue Devils, generating the game-winning overtime goal that secured a 2-1 victory over Bedford at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.

Salem (14-1) will play Concord in the Division I championship game Saturday at 7 p.m. at JFK Coliseum. Concord beat Bishop Guertin, 4-1, in Wednesday's late semifinal.

Bedford, the only team that has defeated the Blue Devils this year, finished with a 10-5 record.

Ferreira won an offensive-zone faceoff and passed the puck to Allard, who poked the puck by Bedford senior goaltender Shea Guimont's right leg from the crease 1:55 into overtime.

Allard (eight goals, eight assists), Ferreira (five goals, 12 assists) and Pappalardo (14 goals, eight assists) are Salem's top three scorers. Pappalardo scored the game-winning goal in Salem's 2-1 quarterfinal win over Pinkerton Academy of Derry via an assist from Allard.

"We lean on that line up front," said Blue Devils coach Mark McGinn, who placed Pappalardo on a different line in the first period. "There's a good mix of skill, size, strength and effort between the three of them."

After Salem senior goaltender Spencer Deane stonewalled Bedford over the first two periods, the Bulldogs opened the game's scoring 4:03 into the third frame, when Owen Roberto notched a top-shelf goal from the left point. Senior Logan Debonville assisted on Roberto's tally.

Blue Devils senior defenseman Austin Salvetti answered with a power-play goal on a low shot from the high slot with 5:51 remaining in regulation to knot the score at 1-1.

Bedford coach Marty Myers said Salem took momentum for good following Salvetti's equalizer.

"Six minutes left in the game, they score a power-play goal, they get momentum, then that carried them into the overtime," Myers said. "They were all over us in overtime. We struggled to make a play to even get it out of our zone."

Deane made 16 of his 30 saves in the first period and helped the Blue Devils kill two late second-period penalties.

"Without him in there, it could have been 3-0, 4-0," McGinn said of Deane. "He gave us a chance to win, which is what he's been doing all year."

Guimont made 12 saves for the Bulldogs, who went 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Before the extra period, McGinn reminded his players of the seven one-goal games they played in and won earlier this season.

"I knew we had it in us," McGinn said. "One goal is your season. The senior leadership kicked in and (they) went for it."

