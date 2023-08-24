Boys Cross Country Preview: Luke Snyder, Kade Tegtmeier lead the pack in 2023

No freshman in recent area history put up a better season than the one that Luke Snyder had a year ago.

Now a sophomore, the Rittman runner is eager to build upon his Division III state runner-up finish, and school-record time, headlining a group of talented returning runners locally.

Along with Snyder, who become the 19th runner in area history to break 16 minutes (running below the mark twice in his rookie season), a handful of other battle-tested veterans will be on display this fall.

Northwestern's Kade Tegtmeier earned his first All-Ohio award last season, while Jackson Varner of Waynedale also advanced to state and is looking to pick up an all-state honor of his own in 2023.

Combine that with returning runners like Carson Steiner (Dalton), Owen Buchholz (Wooster), Cole Kuzma (Wooster) and Tripp Wingate (Norwayne), the area should be well represented at the end of the season.

Here's a look at the area's teams:

Central Christian

Coach: Mark Woods (sixth season)

Last season: fifth in MBC, 13th in D-III Lorain District

Returning runners: William McFadden (Sr.), Andrew Schrier (Jr.), Aaron Meidel (Jr.), Stefano McCurdy (So.)

Newcomers: Salvatore Caster (Sr.), Carson Hosteller (So.), Logan Kister (Fr.), Gannon Myers (Fr.), Carson Combs (Fr.)

Outlook: With four of its five runners back from last fall, the Comets are ready to move up in the loaded Lorain District. McFadden clocked the team's fastest time, running a 18:27, with fellow veterans in Schrier, McCurdy, Meidel all running as a pack a year ago.

Chippewa

Coach: Scott Geiser (third season)

Last season: seventh in WCAL, eighth in D-III GlenOak District

Returning runners: Josh Hennis (Sr.), Jake Hennis (Sr.), Hunter Senn (Jr.), Charley Stewart (Jr.)

Newcomers: Cason Leach (Fr.), Parker West (Fr.)

Preview: Josh Hennis will be one of a handful of veterans back for the Chipps. Hennis, who clocked a personal-record 17:34 Wayne/Holmes Invite last fall, is expected to lead along with juniors Seen (18:57) and Stewart (19:23). Leach and West will also be playing soccer.

Dalton's Carson Steiner finished fifth.

Dalton

Coach: Jodi Augspurger (18th season)

Last season: third in WCAL, ninth in D-III Lorain District

Returning runners: Carson Steiner (Sr.), Jacob Fink (Jr.), Caleb Hofstetter (Jr.), Ely Hutson (Jr.), Tristan Turner (Jr.), Judah Hershberger (So.)

Newcomers: Caden Gazboda (Sr.), Kanoa Hevia (Sr.), Evan Shisler (Sr.), Roman Flood (Jr.), Sam Ediger (So.), Dakota Fone (So.), Dallas VonBonin (So.), Ben Witmer (So.), Ty Clark (Fr.), Holden Himes (Fr.), Cody Hofstetter (Fr.), Ben Hofstetter (Fr.), Kyle Lehman (Fr.), Zeke Martinez (Fr.), Dylan McLean (Fr.)

Outlook: Steiner has consistently been a top runner for the Bulldogs over the past two seasons and brings back a 16:52.70 mark from a year ago. Combine that with Caleb Hofstetter (17:15.43), Hutson (17:48.70) and Hershberger (17:58.50) and there's a lot of returning talent, along with a strong group of rookies, led by All-Ohio track sprinter Hevia.

Hiland

Coach: Jackie Kaufman (second season)

Last season: no team, just individuals

Returning runners: George Malicky (Sr.), Nathan Young (Jr.)

Newcomer: Jake Troyer (Fr.)

Outlook: The tandem of Young and Malicky each clocked sub-19 minute runs a year ago and are expected to work their way up the area leader list this fall. Kaufman also expected Troyer to be an immediate impact on the high school level.

Hillsdale

Coach: Bonnie Infante (fourth season)

Last season: no team, just individuals

Returning runner: Seth Crytzer (Sr.)

Newcomer: Blake Schwan (So.)

Outlook: Crytzer had a pair of sub-19:50 runs last season and will look to build upon those strong efforts this fall. He will have company this year with Schwan, a first-year runner.

Loudonville

Coach: Whitney Snyder (second season)

Last season: second in MBC, 14th in D-III Lorain District

Returning runners: Franky Sanchez (Jr.), Dylan Hammitt (So.), Steven Ringler (So.), Lettie Wenell (So.).

Outlook: Both Wenell (20:18.27) and Sanchez (20:30.36) are the top returnees for a Redbirds team eager to make a run at the MBC title. According to Snyder, the group picked up valuable experience — both in meets and workouts — which should pay off this fall.

Northwestern's Kade Tegtmeier comes out the Orrville Park portion of the Wayne-Holmes Invitational.

Northwestern

Coach: Brent Martin (seventh season)

Last season: fifth in WCAL, sixth in D-III Lorain District

Returning runners: Kade Tegtmeier (Sr.), Logan Garman (Sr.), Payton White (So.)

Newcomers: Evan McKay (So.), Reed Hamey (Fr.), Jack Morris (Fr.)

Outlook: An All-Ohioan last season, Tegtmeier is back with hopes of placing again at the state meet. The veteran clocked a 16:38 last season, good for fourth-best in the area. Garman also brings back a lot of experience, while White has a lot of promise, according to Martin.

Norwayne

Coach: Tiah Wingate (first season)

Last season: sixth in WCAL, 10th in D-II Lorain District

Returning runners: Beau Polen (Sr.), Tripp Wingate (Jr.), Trenten Woodall (Jr.), Tristan Ponting (Jr.)

Newcomers: Romagn Wingate (Fr.), Nathaniel Mason (Fr.), Coltin Dreibelbis (Fr.)

Outlook: A pair of regional qualifiers in Tripp Wingate (17:04.50) and Polen (17:34.10) should play a big factor in the Bobcats moving up the WCAL standings. Supporting talent like Woodall, a sub-19 minute runner, and rookie Romagn Wingate, a state-placing distance runner in middle school, should help.

Orrville

Coach: Elle Shumney (second season)

Last season: sixth in PAC-7, 16th in D-II Lorain District

Returning runners: Drew Caskey (Sr.), Owen Lacey (So.), Joel Harris (So.), Charlie Lorson (So.), Rhys Coleman (So.)

Newcomers: Collin Miller (Jr.), Jaxon Clark (Fr.), Brayden Moser (Fr.), Jacob Crawford (Fr.)

Outlook: The Red Riders return a strong pack of runners eager to move up the PAC-7 standings. Lacy (18:36.50), Lorson (18:49.40) and Coleman (18:55.30) all picked up experience last season and will look to replace the void left by the graduation of Josh Rittgers.

Rittman

Coach: Matt Snyder (16th season)

Last season: first in WCAL, third in D-III Lorain District, fifth in Youngstown D-III Regional

Returning runners: Jakob Gibson (Sr.), Luke Snyder (So.), Bryen Valerio (So.)

Newcomers: Evan Rastorfer (Sr.), Garrick Marks (Jr.), Logan Chaplin (Fr.), Caleb Bolender (Fr.), Dakota Blaho (Fr.)

Preview: Snyder had an historic freshman season, ending in a state runner-up finish, and should lead Rittman once again. The team will look to replace recent grads David Kollin and Devin Bowlby with returnee Valerio and freshman Chaplin and Bolender, both of whom were top-15 finishers at the middle school state meet.

Smithville

Coach: Greg DeRodes (20th season)

Last season: fourth in WCAL, 11th in D-II Lorain District

Returning runners: Elijah Amstutz (Sr.), Cameron Carr (Sr.), Brendon Bowman (Jr.), Joey Clabaugh (Jr.), Sam Navratil (Jr.), Mason Rodhe (So.)

Newcomers: Lane Kindy (Sr.), Garrett Geiser (Jr.), Gavin Martin (Jr.)

Outlook: After nearly qualifying for regionals in their first year as a D-II program, the Smithies return four of their five top harriers. Clabaugh clocked a 17:28 last season and is expected to lead the way with veterans Carr and Amstutz also breaking 18 minutes last fall.

Triway

Coach: Matt Woods (ninth season)

Last season: fifth in PAC-7, 15th in D-II Lorain District

Returning runners: Jacob Yoder (Sr.), Josiah Styer (Jr.), Jack Rohr (So.)

Newcomers: Anthony Sidle (So.), Brady Speicher (Fr.), Kaden Hilty (Fr.), Daniel Holmes (Fr.), Zade Fletcher (Fr.), Aiden Rusmisel (Fr.), Talos Hasskew (Fr.), Gabe Shilling (Fr.)

Outlook: With a strong mix of veterans and incoming freshman, the Titans will have some good depth this fall. Yoder ran in the low 19-minute range last season and is expected to lead this group, which has seven freshman that made up a middle school team last season that won the PAC.

Tuslaw

Coach: Scott McMillen (second season)

Last season: fourth in PAC, fourth in D-III GlenOak District, 11th in D-III Youngstown Regional

Returning runners: Braden Polen (Sr.), Steven Swartz (Jr.)

Newcomers: Logan Eberhardt (Sr.), Chase Villers (So.), Cash Iams (Fr.), Daniel Peterson (Fr.)

Preview: Simply put, it will be tough to replace the loss of five of the team's top seven runners, including state qualifier Jack Swartz. But the Mustangs do return a Steve Swartz (18:52.27) and Polen (21:20.57), along with some promising first-year runners.

Waynedale

Coach: Shauna Pittman (second season)

Last season: second in WCAL, fourth in D-III Lorain District, ninth in D-III Youngtown Regional

Returning runners: Seager Stahlman (Sr.), Scott Decker (Sr.), Nick St. John (Jr.), Caden Schmeltzer (Jr.), Dylan Adams (Jr.), Jackson Varner (So.), Jaydon Varner (So.), Wyatt Moore (So.), Lucas Miller (So.), Luke Lorentz (So.)

Newcomers: Malachi Steiner (Fr.), Matthew Roth (Fr.)

Outlook: A state qualifier last fall, Jackson Varner is hoping to make a return trip after a year where he clocked the area's fifth-best time (16:37.10). The Bears also bring back some depth as both Jaydon Varner (17:19.80) and Nick St. John (17:49.55) look to build off of strong seasons.

West Holmes

Coach: Kevin Beachy (17th season)

Last season: sixth in OCC, fourth in D-II Cambridge District, 14th in D-II Pickerington Regional

Returning runners: Braydyn Lemon (Sr.), Jacob Miller (Sr.), Reid Chaney (Jr.), Hunter Uptain (Jr.), Owen Mallasch (So.), Owen Neville (So.)

Newcomers: Lincoln Snow (So.), Remy Beachy (Fr.)

Outlook: Despite the loss of two-time All-Ohioan Zeke Galbraith, the remainder of the Knights roster is back. Miller had a strong junior season, nearly breaking 17 minutes, while Lemon, Uptain and Chaney were a tight pack last year. Combine that Beachy, the OCC middle school runner-up, and the lineup should be balanced.

Wooster

Coach: Doug Bennett (25th season)

Last season: second in OCC, ninth in D-I GlenOak District

Returning runners: Jackson Stansifer (Sr.), Tyler Hamilton (Sr.), Owen Buchholz (Jr.), Oliver Miller (Jr.), Cole Kuzma (Jr.)

Newcomers: Jack Frichtl (jr.), Talen Keys (so.), Nico Ollier (so.)

Outlook: Both Buchholz and Kuzma broke the 17-minute mark last season and are expected to lead the Generals in the always-tough OCC. Buchholz (16:53.50) and Kuzma (16:56.80), should find some support from the trio of Hamilton, Stansifer and Miller, each were among the top-25 runners in the area a year ago.

