Boys Cape Coast Conference basketball tournament bracket finals 2024

As in the girls tournament the night before, the top seeds advanced to Monday's Cape Coast Conference championship boys basketball game with Friday night wins in Brevard County.

Rockledge and Palm Bay will meet in the boys title game at 7 p.m. after the girls from Palm Bay and Cocoa play at 5:30. Both games are at Palm Bay.

Palm Bay 62, Viera 46

MELBOURNE The Pirates started slowly on their home court in the CCC North bracket final, but they took the lead for good in the middle of the second period and kept the visitors at bay the rest of the night with timely shooting.

After the Pirates made a push to lead by 35-23 midway through the third, Viera (11-9) could get no closer than 43-40 early in the fourth period.

Palm Bay improved to 15-4 with the win.

"I don't think there's any coach in the county that game-plans for specific teams as well as Logan (Keith of Viera)," Pirates coach Deuel Fider said. "As they were game-planning for us, we specifically came out here to try to mix things up. You saw us do some stuff that you never see us do. We threw some zone (defense) looks in there."

The Hawks opened the game by scoring the first six points, and they led by as much as 15-5 in the first quarter. It was Zeke Aime who tied the game for Palm Bay when he hit a shot in the lane at 4:50 of the second and added a foul shot to bring the Pirates even at 18.

Aime's 17 points led all scorers, with 11 coming in the second quarter as Palm Bay established control. Willie Burnett added 16 and had two of the team's five made 3-pointers.

Rockledge 81, Astronaut 42

At Rockledge High, the upset-minded War Eagles held their own until the second half. Although the Raiders scored the first 11 points of the game, the teams were tied at 18 just three minutes before halftime.

Rockledge led by four at intermission but outscored Astronaut in the third, 30-7.

Ryan Blount led all scorers with 27 points, all but two in the second half. Terrence Shannon scored 15 of his 20 in the first half, and Mark Christian added 16.

