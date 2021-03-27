Boys bowling: Salem wins third Division 1 championship

Mar. 27—If you asked Salem boys bowling coach Kathie Hahn a month ago what she'd be doing on March 26, she admits that she probably wouldn't have guessed her team would be fighting for a state championship.

And yet, there she was on Friday, watching her team claim its third Division 1 title in school history by defeating Macomb Dakota by a score of 1,404-1,309 at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park.

"They just really worked hard from our conference tournament, to regionals, to today, and I'm just so happy for them that they even got to play, let alone win," Hahn said. "I do think it means more, and it also seems really strange to take your pictures with masks on. It'll definitely be something to look back on."

Both Dakota and Salem entered Friday with two state titles in their schools' history. The tie-breaking win put Salem on a level of its own, having now won the most state titles in Division 1.

Salem was led by Zander Craft, who threw a 253 in the final round. Jaydon Kurowski finished with 227, Brendan Chorian 214, Jacob Ngo 188 and Dominic Parrelly 175.

"It meant a lot that it was Zander this year, because Zander had the potential to bowl that all the time, but he was struggling with consistency this year, Hahn said. "To see him take that and have the team really rally around him and just get their spirits up along with his, that's huge. It really is. When you have one of the kids or two of the kids that are doing well, it just brings the spirits up of your whole team."

Dakota was led by Connor Rogus, who threw a game-high 259. Dylan Maurer threw 196, Greg Guzik II 191, Shane Legeret 179 and Kevin Moore 149.

Salem's showdown with Dakota marked the second consecutive season that Salem made it to the final round; it fell to Utica Eisenhower in 2020.

Salem's first round of match play was its best. The champions knocked out Plymouth with a team score of 1419, second only to Dakota's score of 1499 in the semi-final.

Brownstown Woodhaven finished with the highest score during the qualifying block, but was upset by 8-seed Belleville in the quarterfinal round. Waterford Kettering finished second, and made it past 7-seed Utica Ford before being unseated by Salem in the semis.

Division 2

Dearborn Divine Child knocked off Chelsea by a score of 1,358-1,310 to take the Division 2 title, its first in school history, at Century Lanes in Waterford on Friday.

Divine Child was led by Andrew Carl in the final round, who threw a team-high 231. Paul Scheuher finished with 226, Noell Jackson 210, Adam Thompson 181 and Shane Green 174.

Divine Child finished the qualifying block as a 3-seed and squeaked past Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills, 1,280-1,252, before taking down Tecumseh by an even narrower margin, 1,385-1,382.

Lucas Hopkins led Chelsea with a score of 195, Luis Carvallo had 187, Tim McGarry 174, Tyler Bowman 173 and Nick Eicher 171.

Division 3

Grass Lake cruised to a Division 3 title at JAX60 in Jackson on Friday, defeating Boyne City in the final round by a score of 1,357-1,179 to earn its second championship in school history.

Grass Lake in 2020 finished as the Division 4 champion, its first state bowling title.

Jack Marshall bowled a team-high 238, Brenton Cochrane 228, Sean Wyers 208, Parker Horvath 180 and Ben Harris and Clayton Weir split 137 for Grass Lake.

After narrowly avoiding an upset in the quarterfinals round vs. 7-seed Portland, 1,263-1,242, Grass Lake tightened things up in the following round by beating Napoleon 1,365-1,083 to set the stage for a dominant performance in the final round.

Michael Deming threw 185, Zach Hardy 182, Drew Coleman 167, Hank Archey 163 and Blake Root 153 for Boyne City.

Division 4

St. Charles squeaked past Manchester, 1,167-1,159 in the final round of Friday's Division 4 championship at Super Bowl in Canton to earn its second title in school history and first since 2010.

Brandon Armstrong led the way with a team-high 192, Gunnar Rousseau 183, Bryce Coty 163, Cale Douglas 151, and Hunter Bashans and Nicholas Armstrong split 130.

St. Charles fell short of Manchester's score in match play, but gained enough points in the two preceding Baker games to win by a narrow margin in total pinfall.

Bobby Stemen threw a team-high 189, Gabe Morgan 178, Dylan Grigonis 176, Lucas Sheats 157 and Nathan Edman 154 for Manchester.