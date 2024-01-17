Boys Best of the Week: Marion Harding, River Valley gets wins at the Battle in the 614

COLUMBUS — Both River Valley and Marion Harding's boys basketball teams showed out during the Battle in the 614 Showcase at Ohio Dominican's Alumni Hall.

The Presidents (11-2) played Indian Valley South (10-2) on Saturday afternoon and picked up a 59-51 victory. Marquis Long Jr. led Harding with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, while Boston Pearson added 15 points, Logan Thrapp 11 and Braylyn Dyer and Alex Stokes eight each.

Later that evening, River Valley (9-3) knocked off Bishop Ready (7-4) when Sawyer Weston converted a layup off an under-the-basket out of bounds play in the final seconds for a 65-63 win. Carson Smith put up 21 points for the Vikings, while Ayden Kenney dropped four 3-pointers and 20 points, and Chase Ebert added 11 points.

Here are some other results from across the area for winter boys sports over the last week.

More Basketball

● On Thursday, Harding watched Galion make seven of its first nine 3-pointers but overcame the onslaught to beat the Tigers 70-61. Pearson led with 16 points followed by Dyer's 15, Long's 13, Logan Thrapp's 11 and Parker Iden's eight.

● Smith nailed five 3-pointers and went 7-for-7 from the foul line to score 34 points and help RV to an 84-69 win at Clear Fork. Kenney chipped in with 17, Chase Smith with 12 and Weston with nine.

● Northmor got 20 from Grant Bentley, 15 each from Jax Wenger and Hunter Fulk, 10 from Isaac Black and eight from Bryson Keirns in a 79-46 win over Danville. Bentley again led with 23 points and was backed by Wenger's 20, Fulk's 10 and A.J. Bowers' eight in a 64-46 win over Fredericktown.

● Toby Rogers had 15 and Ranger Steck 14 in a 57-54 Highland loss to Ontario. In a 35-32 loss at Lakewood, Aron West scored eight for the Scots.

Carson Smith of River Valley shoots a jump shot during a boys basketball game Thursday at Clear Fork.

● Cardington's balanced attack led to a 77-43 win over Loudonville as Warren Garrison had 14, A.J. Brehm 13, Merek McClure 12, Journey Williamson 10 and Isiaha Ward nine. In a 69-62 loss to Centerburg, Brehm put up 16 points, while Garrison and Williamson added 14 apiece.

● North Union edged Tecumseh 59-54 with Max Parish going for 23, Nolan Draper for 14 and Miles Hall for 11. In a 63-45 loss to Indian Lake, Tyler Krebehenne and Hall both scored 12 points, and Parish had 11. The Wildcats topped Fairbanks 53-48 as Max Parish had 24 points and made 8 of 9 from the line, and Krebehenne and Hall both had 10.

● Fredericktown edged Mount Gilead 58-57. Gage Baker scored 17, Cam Vickers 12 and Hayden Somerlot nine for MG.

● In a 69-57 loss to Bucyrus, Ridgedale's Eric Gottfried had 16 points, Wayne Fleming 12 and Evan Ricketts eight.

Swimming

● Mount Gilead finished second in a six-way swim meet at the Marion Family YMCA, scoring 128 points to finish behind Buckeye Valley's 137. Indian Lake was third, River Valley fourth, Wynford fifth and Elgin sixth. Jaxon Tinch won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:06.08 for the Indians, while finishing second were Wyatt Mowry in the 200 freestyle (2:33.42) and Hayden McClelland in the 100 individual medley (1:09.19), and taking third was Owen Hershner in the 200 free (2:41.79)

● For River Valley, Chase Osborne won the 100 IM in 1:07.04, while Daniel Laytart was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:22.5, and Andrew Deem in the 50 free in 24.87 and Braden LeVois in the 100 free in 1:02.54 were third.

● Elgin's Jacob Faust was runner-up in the 100 backstroke in 1:10.84.

Pleasant's Sasha Detwiler wrestles Big Walnut's Randal Mabe in a 157-pound match during the Licking Heights Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Wrestling

● Marion Harding finished second at the Freddie Invitational in Fredericktown, scoring 209 points to trail only New Philadelphia's 285. The Presidents saw four champions in its lineup as Nathan Cunningham at 126, Jaden Griffith at 132, Ridge Barkley at 138 and Kile Sentieri at 150 all won titles. Also placing for Harding were Keegan Hubbard (fourth, 113), Chase Marquis (fourth, 120), Sean Kelly (fourth, 144) and Je'Merrion Jacobs (fourth, 285).

● Also at the Freddie Invite, Mount Gilead's Gabe Simpson won the 157 title, while teammate Rocco Castricone was third at 106, Tyler Harr fifth at 113, Hunter Meimer fifth at 215 and Cody Meimer third at 285.

● Pleasant was ninth out of 18 teams at the Licking Heights Invitational. Finishing second at 120 was Sean Murphy, third at 132 was Greyson Haycock, fifth at 138 was Chase VanOosten, fifth at 144 was Skyler Wolf, sixth at 157 was Sasha Detwiler and sixth at 285 was Luck Flinchbaugh.

● River Valley took ninth out of 18 teams at the Hammer & Anvil Invitational at Western Brown. Earning runner-up spots were Karson Jenkins at 106 and Porter Rick at 190, while ending fourth were Owen Rogers at 138 and Carter Creeden at 175, and finishing seventh was A.J. Thorpe at 157.

● North Union was seventh as a team at the Porter Memorial Invitational at Hilliard Bradley. Zack Ellis, Braylen Riffle and A.J. Leeson were third, Tyler Cline fourth, Kannon Alvarado and Josh Ahern fifth and Ben Bonnell sixth.

Marquis Long Jr. of Marion Harding dunks the ball during a boys basketball game at Pleasant earlier this season.

Bowling

● Marion Harding handled Highland 1,982-1,568 as Dallas Hubbard paced the Presidents with a 430 series after games of 183 and 247. Gaven Stoll added a 353 and Allan Eaches a 349. Stoll shot a 355, Hubbard a 348 and Clayton Speidel a 311 in a 2,164-1,915 loss to River Valley.

● North Union was 11th with a 2,965 at the Worthington Christian Division II Preview. Logan Otten was 18th with a 545 series and Chase Copas 29th with a 461.

● Highland got games of 169 from Clayton Irons, 159 from Jacob Anthony and 154 from Matthew Swetland in a 1,637-1,608 victory over Shelby.

Rob McCurdy, Marion Star and USA Today Network-Ohio

