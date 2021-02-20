BOYS BB ROUNDUP: NW tops Rensselaer, Eastern thumps CC, more

Feb. 20—Northwestern's boys basketball team trailed for three quarters but caught and passed Rensselaer in the fourth quarter to edge the visiting Bombers 58-57 in the Hoosier Conference ninth place game.

Rensselaer led 16-15 after a quarter, 33-29 at the half, and 47-41 after three quarters. The Tigers outscored the Bombers 17-10 in the final eight minutes and were 9 of 10 from the free throw line in the last period.

"I think our defensive effort picked up ... mid-to-late in the the third quarter and we were able to take away some of the things that they were getting in the first half," NW coach Jim Gish said.

"The biggest key was the dribble penetration that they were getting in the first half, we were taking some of that away in the second half and keeping people in front of us.

Northwestern got a career-high 30 points from Eli Edwards in the win, and Mario Reed added 19.

"One of the strengths Rensselaer has [is] they do a really nice job on the offensive glass," Gish said. "As the game progressed, we did a really nice job of keeping them off the glass. It was a back-and-forth game. We made some good decisions late, which led to us getting to the free throw line and we were 14 of 16 from the free throw line on the night."

It was Northwestern's second win in a row after opening the season with 10 losses. Rensselaer, which had won eight of its last nine games, fell to 10-9.

"It feels really good," Gish said of posting back-to-back wins. "Coming into the year with inexperience and youth, we've had our growing paints. When the kids work as hard as they do, it's good that the kids see things turn as the year has progressed."

MANCHESTER 64, MAC 55

Manchester jumped on Maconaquah early to take a 19-7 lead after a quarter and a 32-17 lead into halftime in a big Three Rivers Conference game at North Manchester. Mac won the second half by six points but only got as close as two possessions down.

"Manchester was ready to play and we didn't respond well to their offense or defense," Maconaquah coach Tim Maiben said. "Manchester won the rebounding war, and we turned the ball over too many times in the first half. We also took some rush shots and that only made our situation worse.

"We were forced to play with a double-digit deficit for most of the game. We did fight back in the second half to cut the lead to 60-55 with one minute to play."

With the victory, Manchester moved to 6-1 in the TRC and 10-7 overall. Maconaquah fell to 4-3 in the TRC and 10-9 overall.

Nolan Kelly led Maconaquah with 19 points, Brayden Betzner scored 17 and Hayden Maiben 13. Mac plays at Delta this evening.

EASTERN 65, CL. CENTRAL 46

Eastern stormed to a 22-9 lead after the first quarter, then outscored Clinton Central 15-3 in the second quarter to take complete control of the Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Michigantown.

Evan Monize led the Comets with 25 points and Drew Monize and Brayden Richmond scored 10 points apiece.

"The most impressive stat of the night was the 21 assists in 26 made baskets," Eastern coach Mike Springer said, pointing to the Comets' team defense as another highlight. "Everyone played and we played with a lot energy."

Eastern (11-7 overall) improved to 5-1 in the HHC. Carroll leads the conference at 7-0 with a game remaining against Eastern. The Comets can take a share of the title by beating the Cougars and also Sheridan.

LCC 61, CASS 41

Lafayette Central Catholic won the Hoosier Conference fifth-place game at Cass.

The Knights led 10-6 after one quarter and 24-21 at halftime before taking a 44-33 lead after three.

Clark Obermiller led the Knights (5-9) with 20 points.

Tyson Good scored 21 to lead the Kings (10-9). Tyson Johnson added seven.

The two teams meet again next Friday in Walton. Cass travels to Caston tonight.

ROCHESTER 52, PERU 48

Rochester outscored visiting Peru 21-9 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win. The Zebras clinched at least a share of the Three Rivers Conference title while the Bengal Tigers' bid for a share of the league lead came up short.

Peru (14-6, 6-2 TRC) led 16-11 after the first quarter, 25-19 at halftime and 39-30 after the third quarter.

The Zebras (15-1, 8-0) close league play against Maconaquah next week.

Matt Ross led Peru with 16 points, Trey Curtis had 13 points and Kade Townsend hit three 3-pointers for nine points.

TIPTON 79, BENTON C. 67

The Blue Devils used a balanced attack to beat the visiting Bison in the Hoosier Conference's seventh-place game.

Mylan Swan led Tipton (8-12) with 24 points, Drew Pearce scored 13 points and Sam Edwards annd Nolan Swan had 12 points apiece.