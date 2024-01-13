BOYS BB: One-win Mavs team records lopsided win at Berry Bowl

Jan. 13—Logansport came into Friday night playing good basketball after a solid weekend in Howard County following a strong showing at the LaPorte Holiday Tournament.

Facing a McCutcheon team entering with one win on the season, the Berries were hoping to beat the Mavericks for a second straight year in the final NCC meeting between the teams.

But the Mavs turned the table on the Berries and took it to them from the outset. They eventually pulled away for a 68-52 win and looked much better than a one-win team Friday night at the Berry Bowl.

The Mavericks (2-10, 1-3 NCC) play a big-school schedule and have had a tough start to the season. But they put it all together and were difficult for the Berries (6-7, 0-4) to deal with on both ends of the court.

The Berries' Jekyll and Hyde nature sometimes perplexes their coach. Coming off some solid showings, they had 21 turnovers which helped lead to the Mavericks getting 16 more shot attempts which was a key stat differential in the game.

The Mavericks led 24-19 after one quarter and 38-29 at halftime before pulling away in the second half. They led 57-38 after three and led by as many as 21 in the fourth.

"They did stuff exactly what we said they were going to do. I'll be honest with you, I can't explain it," Logansport coach Matt Lange said. "Just blame it on me. It's my fault because I couldn't get them to play. I don't know. They're a good team. Coach Scherer did a very good job of getting them ready. They wanted to win really bad and that's what they did. Hat's off to him and his team."

Owen Souligne had 21 points to lead McCutcheon. Brody Baker scored 16. Brody Raeke had 14 points and nine rebounds. Isaac Richardson added nine points.

Isaac Russell scored 13 for the Berries. Jacob Taylor had 12 points and eight rebounds. Cooper Smith and Carson Dubes added eight points apiece. Aryan Patel added five points off the bench.

Cayden Walker had four points and five boards before he had to leave the game with 3:17 remaining with an ankle injury.

"Cayden's a really tough kid. He said he just twisted it on the ground so at least it didn't hyper-extend as bad as if you step on somebody's ankle," Lange said. "He'll put some ice on it tonight and hopefully he'll be back ready to go tomorrow."

The game was the only game played in the Loganland area as the other games were postponed due to winter weather. The other games had schools involved farther north. Logan is set to travel to Lewis Cass tonight, weather permitting.

"Hopefully we can pull it together. We've got a pretty big rivalry game tomorrow and we'll need to play a little bit different than we did tonight," Lange said.