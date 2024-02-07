BOYS BB: Kelly scores 33 to lead Maconaquah over Carroll

Feb. 7—BUNKER HILL — Maconaquah's boys basketball team came into the week averaging a state-best 76.3 points per game with junior forward Josiah Ball averaging a state-best 31.2 points.

But Ball's brilliance is just one part of the powerful attack.

Take for example Maconaquah's 85-60 victory over Carroll on Tuesday. Junior guard A.J. Kelly scored a career-high 33 points to lead the Braves to their fifth win in their last six games.

Maconaquah was coming off a 98-78 victory over Western on Saturday. Ball fueled that win with a school-record 50 points. He scored 23 points on 9-of-25 shooting in Tuesday's game.

The Braves (12-4) took a 38-34 lead into halftime against the Cougars before breaking away in the second half.

"First half was a little rough. We struggled to score like we had before," Maconaquah coach John Burrus said. "Ball had the big 50-point game. There maybe was a little letdown from that. He's had a lot of accolades from that. He had to come out [Tuesday] and try to kind of resurface again. People here expect big things because he's done so much. He's been over 30 points eight times.

"I think the key for us was A.J. Kelly. He played sick [Tuesday] and he was incredible. His play was a big difference."

Kelly was on fire throughout the game. He finished 12 of 15 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-land. He was 5 of 5 at the foul line.

Junior guard Fuddy Kile added 10 points for the Braves. Senior forward Ethan Zeiser and senior center M.J. Ellis added six apiece and senior forward Oakley Reeser had five.

The Braves are the state's No. 1 scoring team because they are more than a one-man attack.

"If you look at our stats and take away Ball, we look like a normal high school team," Burrus said. "A.J. is about 17 [points per game], Fuddy Kile is about 10 or 11, Zeiser is about nine. That's where a lot of teams are at, but when you throw Ball's 31.2 in there, it makes it really hard to deal with our team when we are on offense.

"The kids make it happen," he added. "We came up with 85 [Tuesday] and we kind of struggled to get there, but the kids still got there. It was a nice win."

Following the close first half, the Braves outscored the Cougars 25-16 in the third quarter to build a 63-50 lead. Ball scored 10 points in the quarter and Kelly had eight points.

The Braves quickly put the game away in the fourth quarter. Kelly scored 11 points on perfect shooting as the Braves pushed to an 80-57 lead with 4:00 remaining. Kelly and Ball checked out at 3:34.

Carroll (12-6) struggled throughout against Maconaquah's full-court pressure. The Cougars finished with 21 turnovers, many of which led to the Braves scoring in transition.

"I think we did what we needed to do in the second quarter to get it close at halftime. Going in down four against that good a team and their style of play [was good]," Carroll coach Adam Tussinger said. "The problem is, they're used to playing that style for 32 minutes. We like to play fast, but you're talking a whole different level.

"There's definitely good and bad from this game. It's a great test for us, especially with sectionals three weeks away. There's not going to be anybody who plays like that so if we can take the positives from this game, I think it's a good thing."

Junior forward Eli Falkenberg was the Cougars' biggest bright spot. He dominated inside with 31 points and 14 rebounds before checking out with 4:00 remaining.

When Carroll handled Mac's pressure, the Cougars did a nice job of finding Falkenberg in the high post which allowed to him to attack the basket. In addition, he grabbed eight offensive rebounds and turned several into putbacks.

"There's been kind of this mentality shift in Eli the last two weeks, ever since we played Northwestern [on Jan. 27]," Tussinger said. "He's becoming more confident and more aggressive and assertive. He's always been a really good rebounder, but for him to be able to put it all together as we get close to the end of the season has been great to see."

Chris Huerta added 13 points for the Cougars. He scored eight in the first quarter before cooling off. Luke Tanner chipped in 10 points.

Carroll continues to play without senior guard Griffin Viney, who is second on the team in scoring. He is recovering from an ankle injury that he suffered during Clinton Central's holiday tournament.

