BOYS BB: Kats' Bidunga picks Kansas Jayhawks

Aug. 12—Kokomo High School boys basketball superstar and five-star recruit Flory Bidunga will continue his career at Kansas following his upcoming senior season with the Kats.

Bidunga announced his college choice during the Under Armour Elite 24 game on Saturday night in Atlanta. The 6-foot-10 center chose Kansas over Duke, Michigan and Auburn. He had narrowed his choices to those four earlier in the week.

In an interview with ESPN's Robbie Hummel, Bidunga said: "It was a tough decision for sure, but after all that I've decided to commit to the University of Kansas," as he pulled out a Kansas hat and other players mobbed him.

The Jayhawks are four-time NCAA champions. They most recently won the 2022 title, under longtime coach Bill Self. The Jayhawks went 28-8 last season.

Bidunga is the No. 1 center prospect for the class of 2024 and the fourth overall prospect for his class, according to both ESPN and 24/7 Sports.

As a junior for the Kats, Bidunga scored 20.2 points and led the state in rebounding (13.8), blocked shots (4.5) and field-goal percentage (80.7%). He led Kokomo to a Class 4A state runner-up finish. He won Indiana Player of the Year awards from Gatorade and MaxPreps.

In 56 career games, Bidunga has 1,059 points, 759 rebounds and 51 double-doubles. He heads into his senior season as a 2024 Indiana Mr. Basketball front-runner.