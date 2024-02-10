BOYS BB: Cass wins TRC finale; Mac stays in TRC title race; more in area roundup

Feb. 10—L.J. Hillis scored 28 points as the Lewis Cass boys basketball team defeated North Miami 57-36 in a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday night in Walton.

Hillis had 22 points by halftime when the Kings led 28-18. He had 28 by the end of the third quarter as Cass held a 48-23 advantage.

Bryce Rudd and Kolten Young added eight points apiece for the Kings (7-11 overall), who finished 3-6 in their first year in the TRC. Brody Hillis added seven points and Brennan Deeter chipped in five.

Lake Musall had 17 points and Jacob Riley scored 13 to lead the Warriors (2-16, 1-8).

Cass travels to Caston on Tuesday.

MAC 77, SOUTHWOOD 67

Maconaquah held off Southwood in Mac coach John Burrus' return to his former school.

The Braves took a 43-31 lead into halftime of the TRC game. They led 59-54 after three quarters and went on to finish with 77 points — right at their state-best average of 76.9 points per game.

Josiah Ball led the Braves (13-4, 5-1 TRC) with 30 points. A.J. Kelly backed him with 15 points, Fuddy Kile had 11, Ethan Zeiser had nine and M.J. Ellis had seven.

Southwood dropped to 4-13 overall and 1-7 in the TRC.

The Braves have three TRC games remaining, including two next week. They host Northfield on Tuesday and visit league leader Manchester (7-0) on Friday.

Burrus coached Southwood for 15 seasons and led the Knights to five TRC championships. His 2018 team finished as Class A state runner-up.

MANCH. 61, PERU 59

Peru fell just shy of an upset of Class 2A No. 7-ranked Manchester in a Three Rivers Conference game in Tig-Arena.

Peru led 30-29 at halftime, but Manchester surged to a 50-44 lead by the close of the third quarter.

Gavin Martin led Manchester with 20 points. Gavin Eldridge led Peru with 20 points, including 15 in the second half. Matthew Roettger added 17 and Ian Potts scored 13, all in the first half.

The Squires (17-2 overall) improved to 7-0 in the TRC with league games remaining against Maconaquah (5-1) and Whitko (5-2). The Bengal Tigers dropped to 10-9 overall and 4-3 in league play.

Peru hosts Western tonight.

SHERIDAN 75, CARROLL 72

Carroll fell on the road in Hoosier Heartland Conference play.

The Cougars (12-7 overall) dropped to 4-2 in the HHC. The Blackhawks (11-6) improved to 4-3.