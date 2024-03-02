BOYS BB: Cass beats Wabash; Carroll reaches final at LCC; TC falls to Liberty

Mar. 2—Lewis Cass erased an eight-point halftime deficit to defeat Winamac 50-48 on Friday night in a Class 2A Lewis Cass Sectional semifinal game.

L.J. Hillis scored nine of the Kings' 11 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 23 to lead the comeback effort. Bryce Rudd was also in double figures with 12.

Winamac (12-13) led 17-9 after one quarter, 28-20 at halftime and 41-39 after three.

The Kings (9-13) took their first lead of the game on a Hillis three-point play with 4:17 remaining that made it 46-43.

After the Warriors tied it with 2:00 left, Hillis hit 1 of 2 free throws to put the Kings up one. The Warriors missed on three straight shots to take the lead. Kolten Young hit two free throws to put the Kings up 49-46 at :18.2.

John Malchow hit two free throws to bring the Warriors within one at :07.3. Hillis made 1 of 2 free throws at :06.3 to make it 50-48. The Warriors' Brendan Hines pulled up from NBA range but his shot was just off the mark as the Kings held on.

Cass plays Wabash (19-5) at 7:30 p.m. tonight in what is a rematch for the sectional title. The Kings won last year 61-56.

— Beau Wicker, for the Kokomo Tribune

CARROLL 63, COVINGTON 49

Carroll beat Covington in the Class 2A Lafayette Central Catholic's semifinal round.

Carroll (16-9) advances to face host LCC (16-8) in the final at 7 p.m. today. The Knights beat Clinton Prairie 49-32 in the opening semifinal.

LIBERTY CH. 69, TC 57

Liberty Christian rallied past Tri-Central in the fourth quarter in the Class A TC Sectional's semifinal round.

The Trojans (13-10) held a 48-45 lead after the third quarter and a 53-51 lead with 5:00 remaining. From there, the Lions pulled even and eventually pulled ahead.