BOYS BB: 3-time MVP Bidunga headlines talent-rich All-Area squad

Apr. 3—You can measure Flory Bidunga's impact on Kokomo High School's boys basketball program in several ways.

You can measure it with team success. The Wildkats went 68-17 in the three years since he arrived at Kokomo's international school and came out for the basketball team. They won two North Central Conference championships, three sectional titles, two regional titles and a semistate title, earning a trip to the Class 4A state championship game in 2023.

You can measure it with on-court numbers. As a senior this winter Bidunga scored 19 points per game, took an area-high 12.9 rebounds per game, blocked an area-best 4.4 shots per game, and added 3.2 assists per game, while shooting an area-best 81.4% from the field. Per MaxPreps, he ranked No. 1 in the state in blocked shots and No. 2 in rebounding.

You can measure it by accolades. He has repeated as both the MaxPreps Indiana Player of the Year and Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year, he played in the McDonald's All-American Game on Tuesday, and he's a major candidate for Indiana Mr. Basketball.

Harder to measure is the inspiration Bidunga, his classmates, and teammates have left with local youngsters who aspire to be Wildkats. You have to hear or see that for yourself.

"With that senior class last year, they helped build the foundation of what we want to build," Kokomo coach John Peckinpaugh said. "There's third and fourth graders in Kokomo who want to be like Flory and Shayne Spear and Patrick Hardimon and Zion and Zavion Bellamy and Reis Beard and Karson Rogers."

The Kat coach has seen it in "our camps, and go to elementaries and middle schools and see the kids just flock towards our guys like they're superstars. It's cool to see. We have our youth league on Sundays in the fall. Our guys would show up to work out — it was a big deal for those kids."

For all those reasons above, Bidunga is the MVP of the 61st Kokomo Tribune All-Area Boys Basketball Team. It's his third season in a row as MVP.

"First of all, I'm thankful to win this award," Bidunga said. "It's really showing me that if I work for stuff, I will get it and it also pushes me to work harder for the next level so I can do the same thing."

Bidunga will play for the Kansas Jayhawks next season. It's the next step in a whirlwind basketball career since he arrived in Kokomo in the summer of 2021.

"I couldn't have imagined it. It was really a great three years to come out, show up, play your hardest."

A consistent impact player, Bidunga had 22 double-doubles this season and three triple-doubles. For his career, he had 72 double-doubles in 85 games.

"Obviously, Flory had a great year," Peckinpaugh said. "Definitely I think he deserves Mr. Basketball in the state for what he's done in the past three years. The impact he's had on the program is un-measurable. Special kid, special player, and even better teammate."

With Bidunga anchoring the inside, the Wildkats were 25-4 this season with two of their losses coming to eventual Class 4A state champ Fishers.

"I feel good about it because obviously, we had like a new team because we lost a lot of seniors [from the 2023-23 team]," Bidunga said about the season that just finished. "We had a pretty good season. I feel good about it and I feel the team next year will be [just] as much, as successful."

Even with that assessment, the loss to Fishers in a packed New Castle regional still stings.

"That wasn't the way we wanted it to end, but it is what it is," he said. "I competed. My team competed."

Bidunga closed his career with 1,609 points and 1,132 rebounds. In Kokomo's long and rich history, he ranks No. 3 in all-time scoring behind the Kats' two biggest legends of the 20th century, Jim "Goose" Ligon and Jimmy Rayl.

Bidunga has made a significant impact under the lights in gyms across the state, but also in the moments that aren't seen in public.

"He can change the dynamic of the room with his smile and personality, and obviously he's a great basketball player, but I think what makes him special is the kind of kid he is," Peckinpaugh said. "I don't think he takes himself too seriously."

The outside world sees Bidunga on a basketball court, and that has been a significant part of the last three years of his life, but there's a lot more to his days and the months and years. Asked what he'll remember most about his time in Kokomo, Bidunga said "There's a lot of stuff to say. I think most of all, just great times with my teammates and meeting people."

Below is the rest of the All-Area team, in alphabetical order within their teams.

FIRST TEAM

JOSIAH BALL, MAC

The junior guard-forward flourished in Maconaquah's attack-attack offense, leading the area and the state in scoring with a hard-to-fathom 30.3 points per game. A volume scorer without taking up all the oxygen in the offense, he hit shots at a strong 50.9% clip.

Ball scored 30 or more points in 12 of the Braves' 22 games. He scored a school-record 50 points in the Braves' 98-78 victory over Western.

With unusual quickness for a 6-5 player, Ball was seemingly always going downhill. He was in his element attacking the basket and had the length to finish over or around defenders. With the size to play inside as well, Ball grabbed a team-high 7.2 rebounds and added 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals. He also led the team with 32 3-pointers.

Ball is a two-time All-Area selection.

GRADY CARPENTER, TIPTON

Tipton's rangy junior point guard, Carpenter made an impact driving, shooting and passing for the sectional champion Blue Devils, and also by utilizing his 6-5 frame to exploit smaller guards and make a difference inside. His versatile game allowed him to attack in various ways offensively in addition to starting the offense outside.

The area's premier facilitator, he initiated Tipton's shooting-and-driving perimeter-heavy offense by creating scoring options by opening up the defense through drives or moving the ball quickly around the arc. Carpenter led the area and the state with a whopping 8 assists per game and added 17.7 points and a team-best 7.3 rebounds. He connected on 50% of his field goals and hit 43 3-pointers.

Carpenter recorded a pair of triple-doubles — 21 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists vs. Maconaquah and 21 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists vs. Blackford.

Carpenter is a two-time All-Area selection. The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association named him to its underclass small school all-state team for the second straight year.

MATTHEW ROETTGER, PERU

Operating all over the floor, Roettger was the engine room for the Class 3A regional champion Bengal Tigers. As a guard, he regularly was the first player on the perimeter to probe the opposing defense and find routes inside, driving to score or dish. Defensively, he used a rugged 6-2 frame to play with physicality inside and take command of the glass.

A regular threat for a double-double, he notched 11 as a senior and the Bengals were 8-3 in those games. He had three straight double-double nights in postseason wins over Oak Hill, Mississinewa and West Lafayette.

Roettger scored a team-high 18.4 points, took a team-high 9.5 rebounds, which was third in the area, dished 3.6 assists and led the area with 3.2 steals per game. He also connected on 45 3-pointers. He was fourth in free-throw shooting at 77.2%

Roettger is a three-time All-Area pick and repeats on the first team.

KARSON ROGERS, KOKOMO

Rogers had a breakout season as he scored, passed and rebounded at a level that approached teammate Bidunga's production and was a key reason Kokomo won 25 games and a sectional title. His ability to work not just at the same time as Bidunga, but linking in tandem with him gave the Kats a post-to-post connection that opponents struggled to defend.

The senior forward made a big impact on offense in several ways. He exploited the space left as other teams swarmed Bidunga in the paint, making himself available to flash to the hoop and score in gaps. He also imposed his will offensively, driving, or as a passer, finding Bidunga or others for easy passes. His athleticism also created a lot of opportunities in the open court.

Rogers averaged 17.8 points, 8.3 rebounds (fifth-most in the area), and was the Kats' co-leader in assists at 3.4 assists. He connected on an impressive 65.3% of his shots, second only to Bidunga in the area.

The IBCA named Rogers to its senior large school all-state team.

NOLAN SWAN, TIPTON

A smooth-shooting, smooth-driving scorer, Swan gave the Class 2A sectional champion Blue Devils an offensive edge. Adept at exploiting seams with drives and cuts, Swan was the primary scoring threat on a team filled with good options on offense.

As a senior, Swan led Tipton in scoring at 19.6 points, which was fourth in the area, while shooting 49% from the field. The ultimate pick-your-poison guard, he was as deadly outside as he was when he got inside the arc. Swan hit an area-high 83 3-pointers and sank them at a crisp rate of 41.7%, second-highest in the area. He added 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.0 steals.

Swan led the area in free-throw accuracy at 86.8% — his third straight season as No. 1 in the area in that category. For his career, he shot 88.1% (193 of 219).

On defense, Swan was second in the area with 14 charges taken and second with 3 steals per game.

Swan is a three-time All-Area player and repeats on the first team. The IBCA honored him with senior small school all-state accolades.

SECOND TEAM

GAVIN ELDRIDGE, PERU

The junior point guard was a dual threat. He made a living finding teammates in good spots to score and giving the Bengals a deadly option outside the arc.

When defenses had to react to Roettger driving inside or Alex Ross working in the post, it was Eldridge that made them pay with 77 3-pointers, the second-highest total in the area. He connected outside at 41% efficiency, third best in the area. His other forte was passing, where he was third in the area with 5.1 assists. He added 13.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.

CHRIS HUERTA, CARROLL

Taking over as the primary offensive weapon for the 16-win Cougars, Huerta complemented his speed game of slashing, driving, and transition play with a strong outside game to take another step up as a scorer and finish as the area's second-leading scorer

Huerta took second in the area scoring charts at 21.1 points while posting a career-best 49% shooting accuracy. He was fourth in the area with 63 3-pointers and for the second straight season hit a solid 37.7% from 3-land. He added 3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals.

Huerta broke program records for single-game points and 3-pointers when he scored 46 points and hit 11 3-pointers in Carroll's 74-60 victory over Faith Christian.

COLTON LINDSAY, EASTERN

The Comet guard already had a full season of floor time under his belt after getting plenty of minutes as a freshman, then flourished as sophomore, more than doubling his scoring output to become one of the area's major scorers and getting himself involved all over the floor.

Lindsay poured in points as the area's third-leading scorer, averaging 20.4 points with particular effectiveness outside. He was third in the area with 68 3-pointers, connecting at a solid 39.1% clip outside the arc, and contributed on the glass at 4.5 rebounds. He added 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals. He was second in the area in free-throw shooting at 79.4%.

ALEX ROSS, PERU

Peru's revving engine, Ross gave the Bengal Tigers an efficient weapon in the paint with his attacking post game and teammates fed off his energy. His effectiveness was never more evident than in his final game, a 31-point effort against South Bend St. Joseph in a semistate loss where Peru clawed until the very end.

Ross was third in scoring in a balanced Peru attack at 12.5 points, second on the glass at 7.1 rebounds and added a noteworthy 3.7 assists as a post forward. He hit an efficient 56.8% from the field.

PRESTON SIMS, NW

Which of Sims' big nights was biggest? The 32 points in an overtime win over Peru? The 28 points and game-winning buzzer-beater to down Maconaquah? Or any of his other 20-plus point outbursts? Regardless of the preference, Sims put up big numbers in a resurgent Tiger season that saw an inexperienced Northwestern squad post 12 wins.

Northwestern's latest go-to wing scorer, Sims led Northwestern in scoring at 17.5 points and was second on the glass at 4.5 rebounds. The 6-5 junior was was third in the area with 1.5 blocks per game.

THIRD TEAM

ZION BELLAMY, KOKOMO

The steady hand for the Wildkats, Bellamy and Reis Beard were the constant backcourt presences for Kokomo as the Kats tried out a variety of new players for guard roles. Bellamy made himself indispensable with outside acumen and strong passing.

The third-leading scorer on the 25-win Kats, Bellamy gave Kokomo outside presence with 9.3 points and hit a team-high 54 3-pointers. He canned 3s at a solid 38.6%. Bellamy was also Kokomo's co-leader in assists at 3.4 assists and added 2.6 rebounds.

JAVIONNE HARRIS, TAYLOR

Taylor team shrugged off some inexperience to craft a 17-win season and no player gave the Titans a stronger foundation to build with than sophomore double-double threat Harris. An undersized worker at forward, Harris put up a dozen double-doubles. The Titans were 10-2 in those games, including a rare win over Western.

Harris led Taylor in scoring at 11.8 points, and in rebounding at 9.7, good for second in the area. He was fourth in the area in shooting accuracy at 58.9%. He added 2.3 assists.

A.J. KELLY, MAC

The latest in Maconaquah's run of speed merchants at guard, Kelly hit the ground running this season in the Braves' high-speed offense. The junior put seven points on his average as all his major stats increased and he took on the role of second-leading scorer for the 15-win Braves.

Kelly scored 17.3 points and was efficient, hitting 53.5% from the field and connected on 25 3s. Kelly added 2.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals for a well-rounded guard line.

JACKSON MONEY, TIPTON

The Money Man gave the Blue Devils a third weapon at guard and yet another efficient scorer and dependable ballhandler. The result, the Blue Devils spread defenses thin and created openings to shoot and drive. Money enjoyed attacking either of those ways, slicing to the rim or swishing from outside.

The senior guard balanced the Blue Devils' perimeter with 12.7 points, and added 3 rebounds and 31 3-pointers. He was Tipton's most efficient perimeter player, hitting 52% of his shots.

STETSON NEWCOM, TC

The senior combo guard played a big role in the Trojans' bounce-back season. He was the primary scorer, primary creator and primary outside shooter on a team that posted a six-win improvement to finish three games over .500.

Newcom led Tri-Central in scoring at 13 points per game, in assists at 4.1 (fifth in the area), and in 3-pointers with 48. He more than held his own on the glass with 4.8 rebounds and added 1.8 steals.

HONORABLE MENTION

L.J. Hillis took on the go-to role for Cass after playing a supporting role on the Kings' 2023 semistate team. The senior forward led the Kings in scoring (14.9) and rebounding (4.6), shot 50.2% from the field overall, shot 39.2% from 3-land, and earned an average of 6.7 free-throw attempts per game. ... Drey McClatchey provided Taylor with solid play. The sophomore guard was second on the team in scoring (11.4) and also offered 3.7 rebounds and 2 assists. ... Logan Nelson led Western in scoring (13.8), 3-pointers (61) and 3-point percentage (38.9). ... Trenton Patz manned the inside for Tri-Central and provided 11.3 points and a team-best 7.9 rebounds. He recorded seven double-doubles and the Trojans went 5-2 in those games. ... Corbin Snyder capped his Eastern career with a solid season that saw him average 14.7 points and a team-high 8 rebounds.

Bryan Gaskins contributed to this article.