Boys basketball teams close summer leagues

Jun. 25—Summer sports are usually reserved for outdoor activities, such as baseball, softball, soccer and swimming.

And while those sports are being played, the Ashtabula County boys basketball teams and Madison have hit the hardwood for summer leagues in preparation for the season to start in November the past four Mondays.

Grand Valley hosted one league, which also included Lakeside and Conneaut.

Perry's league included Geneva and Madison.

The final games took place on Monday night.

Coaches got a first glimpse of their teams in a competitive setting against other area teams.

"Summer league has been great for our guys," Mustangs coach Justin Turk said. "We've had a lot of participation from our older and younger guys, which is great to see.

"We have a very hard-working and committed group. We feel like we can be really special."

Blue Streaks coach Nick Gustin said this has been a productive summer to this point.

"We've been able to play a lot of games against a bunch of different teams, which should help prepare us for the start of the season come November," he said. "We are looking to finish strong and then have a good competitive Thursday at the Perry Shootout."

For first-year coaches

Joe Dunn of Conneaut,

and John Barbo, of Geneva, the summer has given them a chance to watch the

development of their

teams.

Dunn said he is enjoying getting to know his players.

"They have gotten better," Dunn said of the last several weeks of games. "We are trying to rebuild this program one game at a time."

At Lakeside, Bill Osborne, who has been running the summer program, said the summer league has been a great way to meet his new players.

He said it has been great way learn about their strengths and weaknesses.

Osborne said he has 18 players that have played on and off during the summer league.

He said the players are learning what he wants and he is learning what they they do well and like to do.

"We will meet in the middle," Osborne said.

Dunn and Osborne

have been busy counseling their players on defense, passing and many other aspects of the game.