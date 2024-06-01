Boys basketball summer leagues scheduled to start Monday at GV, Perry

Jun. 1—Staff Report

A pair of boys basketball summer leagues are scheduled to start on Monday.

Both leagues will consist of games on four Mondays through June 24.

At Grand Valley, in addition to the Mustangs, Lakeside, Conneaut, Champion, Fairport and Brookfield are slated to participate.

Games are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., 6:15, 7 and 7:45 on both the GVHS and GV Middle School courts.

"This is probably our sixth, seventh year running it," Mustangs coach Justin Turk said. "Every year is a new year so this gives us coaches an early look at where we are and what we have. It allows us to compete a little in a low-average environment.

"As for our team, we have several starters and other players and are looking forward to it."

Lakeside and Conneaut will both have first-year coaches this season.

Meanwhile, at Perry, Geneva and Madison are scheduled to participate.

Games are played at Perry High and Middle schools.

Contests are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. with the last one going at 8 p.m.

Other teams scheduled to participate include: South, Kirtland, Harvey, North, Riverside, Perry, Berkshire, Lake Catholic and Saint Martin de Porres.

"It is easy take summer league games to seriously," Eagles first-year coach John Barbo said. "The reality is, most teams do not have their full roster in most games.

"I look at it as a way to see how the kids you're going to have in the next season play together, and to get the younger players some experience at the varsity and JV levels."

Barbo said the summer is a good time to practice offensive sets the players already know, and put in new ones for the upcoming season.

Blue Streaks coach Nick Gustin said the summer league is a good opportunity to see his group in action and go against other teams.

"The Perry Summer League will give us a chance to see how our returning players fit together over four Monday nights," Gustin said. "Anytime you have an opportunity to play and to compete against other teams is a good thing."