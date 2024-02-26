Boys Basketball: Sheets named NWC Player of the Year

Feb. 25—Wren Sheets of Crestview was named the NWC's Player of the Year on Sunday.

Coach of the Year honors went to Kevin Sensabaugh of Spencerville after he led the Bearcats to an overall record of 18-4 and an outright NWC title.

Complete first-team, second-team, and honorable mention lists are included below.

First Team

Wren Sheets (Crestview)

Owen Sensabaugh (Spencerville)

Carter Sudhoff (Spencerville)

Carson Clum (Allen East)

Marek Donaldson (Bluffton)

Karder Agner (Delphos Jefferson)

Second Team

Trenton Barraza (Columbus Grove)

Ty Lammers (Leipsic)

Wade Ginther (Bluffton)

Blake Sommers (Bluffton)

Will Sensabaugh (Spencerville)

Honorable Mentions

Jayce Brecht (Leipsic)

Bo Birnesser (Columbus Grove)

Ethan Young (Allen East)

Carder Orr (Spencerville)

Cal Evans (Lincolnview)

Connor Sheets (Crestview)

Evan Osting (Spencerville)

Kyle Hopkins (Columbus Grove)

Isaac Gallmeier (Delphos Jefferson)

Zack Zimmerman (Ada)

