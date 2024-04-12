BOYS BASKETBALL: Sequoyah players secure postseason awards

Apr. 11—Three Sequoyah High School basketball players have clinched prestigious postseason awards, cementing their status as standout athletes both on and off the court.

Eestyn Prater, Luke Wood and Judah Gibson have been honored with accolades spanning from conference recognition to academic excellence.

Prater, Wood and Gibson secured their spots in the 7 Lakes All-Conference lineup, showcasing their notable performances throughout the season.

Their talent transcended conference borders, for Prater and Gibson also received accolades from the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association All-District Region 3, a testament to their skill and impact within the broader basketball community.

However, Eagles' success story doesn't end there.

Wood's achievements extend beyond the court, for he secured a spot on the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State Super 5 1st Team, highlighting his ability to find a balance between athletics and academics.

In a nod to the team's supportive network, Jason Wood was bestowed with the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association Region 3 Friend of Basketball Award, underscoring his instrumental role in fostering a culture of camaraderie within the basketball program.