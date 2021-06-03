Boys basketball: Seaside heats up, downs Tillamook 79-52

Jun. 2—The Seaside Gulls are turning back the clock three years, when they were back-to-back state champions in 4A boys basketball.

Through five games, the Gulls are once again looking very much like the team to beat in 4A hoops, as they crushed another opponent Tuesday night at home, 79-52 over Tillamook.

Ever Sibony scored 28 points for the Gulls, now 2-0 in league. Seaside had four 3-pointers in the first quarter, on its way to a 28-12 lead after eight minutes.

Valiants 43, Astoria 35

Astoria held a brief lead in the fourth quarter before Valley Catholic rallied to score a 43-35 win over the Fishermen in a Cowapa League boys basketball game Tuesday in Beaverton.

The Valiants led 31-22 going into the fourth quarter before Astoria's Colton McMaster led a charge that gave the Fishermen a 35-33 lead.

Valley Catholic's Benjamin Cheung led all scorers with 15 points, while McMaster had 10 for Astoria. Michael Moore and Bo Williams each had seven points.

Warriors 55, Clatskanie 36A little 20-0 run was all it took for Warrenton on Tuesday night at home against Clatskanie.

Trailing 31-30 with just under two minutes left in the third quarter, the Warriors jumped all over the Tigers, scoring at will in a 20-0 run for a 50-31 lead midway through the fourth, on their way to a 55-36 victory.

Ethan Green, Erik Cooley, Hunter Xochipiltecatl and Hordie Bodden Bodden all had breakaway baskets during the rally for the Warriors. Warrenton is in the thick of the league title chase and has two league games vs. Willamina in four days, beginning Friday at Willamina.

In between, the Warriors host a nonleague contest on Saturday at 3 p.m. with Seaside.