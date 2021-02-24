BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNUDP: Red Devils roll over Cubs to clinch share of HHC title

Feb. 24—MADISON — Jeffersonville clinched a share of the Hoosier Hills Conference title with a 72-49 win at Madison on Tuesday night.

The Cubs actually led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter before the Red Devils got rolling. The visitors outscored Madison 21-6 in the second period to take control, and take a 32-19 lead into the locker room at halftime. Jeff continued to add to its advantage in the second half.

Junior guard Brandon Rayzer-Moore tallied a game-high 25 points to lead four in double digits for the Red Devils (11-6, 5-2). His younger brother, Brenton Moore, added 15 points while Jaylen Fairman contributed 14 and Will Lovings-Watts tallied 12 for Jeff, which closes out its regular season at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Castle.

.

JEFFERSONVILLE 72, MADISON 49

Jeffersonville 11 21 22 18 — 72

Madison 13 6 18 12 — 49

Jeffersonville (11-6, 5-2): Will Lovings-Watts 12, Jered Tyson 4, Brandon Rayzer-Moore 25, Jaylen Fairman 14, Brenton Moore 15, Michael O'Brien 2.

Madison (13-8, 3-3): Kaden Oliver 3, Luke Miller 6, Luke Ommen 23, Nick Center 6, Jackson Falconberry 4, Jack Miller 5, Parker Jones 2.

3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 4 (Moore 2, Fairman, Rayzer-Moore); Madison 6 (Ommen 3, L. Miller 2, J. Miller).

.

LIONS TOP SENATORS

CAMPBELLSBURG — Rock Creek outlasted host West Washington for a 41-33 win Tuesday night.

The Lions led 8-6 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Senators 16-4 in the second to take a 24-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.

West Washington scored the first seven points of the second half, but Ladarius Wallace hit a 3-pointer to push Creek's advantage back to double digits.

The Senators trimmed the Lions' lead to five, at 31-26, heading into the final frame before back-to-back layups by Wallace and Michael Sulzer helped Creek get some breathing room.

Wallace lead the Lions' balanced attack with 10 points. Gavin Gullion added eight points while sophomore big man Marial Diper collected seven points, 11 rebounds and blocked seven shots for Rock Creek (12-9), which visits Clarksville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Story continues

.

ROCK CREEK 41, WEST WASHINGTON 33

Rock Creek 8 16 7 10 — 41

West Washington 6 4 16 7 — 33

Rock Creek (12-9): Ladarius Wallace 10, Michael Sulzer 6, Marial Diper 7, Jonathan Boggs 6, Gavin Gullion 8, Jaleb Treat.

West Washington (9-11): Bowsman 4, Green 15, Chase 2, Strange 12.

3-point field goals: Rock Creek 1 (Wallace); West Washington 1 (Bowsman).

.

BRAVES BEAT GENERALS

BROWNSTOWN — Host Brownstown Central outscored Clarksville 40-25 in the second half to pull away for a 61-44 Mid-Southern Conference victory Tuesday night.

The two teams were tied at 10 at the end of the first quarter before the Braves edged ahead 21-19 at intermission. Brownstown ran away from the Generals in the second half to give long-time coach Dave Benter his 400th career victory.

Clarksville (9-11, 5-4) next hosts Rock Creek at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

COUGARS CLIP PIRATES

SEYMOUR — Host Trinity Lutheran topped Charlestown 80-67 Tuesday night.

The Pirates (7-10) host Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.