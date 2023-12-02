Boys basketball roundup: Rally comes up short for Willmar Cardinals

Dec. 1—WILLMAR — The Willmar boys basketball team played scrappy late in the first half to cut a sizable deficit before Becker pulled away in the second half on Friday.

Becker beat the Cardinals in the two teams' season-opener, 76-59 at the Big Red Gym.

"It's a good learning experience," Willmar head coach Jeff Holtkamp said. "We knew coming into the year that early on we would be taking some growing pains. We can get better at everything we need to."

Willmar trailed Becker 34-16 midway through the first half. Then, the Cardinals put together a 15-4 run to cut the Bulldogs' lead to 46-40 at the half.

"We easily could have quit and we battled all the way back." Holtkamp said.

Nathan Weiss, a sophomore guard/forward, nearly accounted for half of Becker's first half points. He scored 22 points on 8 of 13 field goals, including 6 of 10 from beyond the arc. He finished with 27 points.

Willmar held Weiss to five points in the second half, led by the defensive effort of junior Jackson Schnichels.

"Jackson did a great job on (Weiss)," Holtkamp said. "The first half we did a poor job of recognizing where he was and sometimes that comes with experience."

Willmar was able to pull within three early in the second half. Becker later responded with a nine-point run that pushed its lead back into double digits and helped the Bulldogs hold a comfortable lead the rest of the way.

"(Becker) got offensive rebounds that they converted on," Holtkamp said. "That was the difference and we didn't hit some shots. We were streaky."

The Cardinals had four players in double figures. Tucker Swanson scored a Willmar-best 16 points. Avery Christensen had 13, Will Sportel added 11 and Matthew Mohr tacked on 10 more.

Willmar plays host to Marshall at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Big Red Gym.

"Marshall's always tough," Holtkamp said.

Behind three scorers in the double figures, the Thunder Hawks came away with a victory over Central Minnesota Christian School at Montevideo.

Gannon Reidinger led Montevideo with 15 points. He was supported by Griffin Epema, who had 12, and Devin Ashling, who added 10 more.

The trio's effort helped beat a Bluejays team which ranks No. 18 in the Minnesota Basketball News preseason poll. CMCS top scorers were Drew Duininck (17) and Ryan Harrington (16).

"CMCS is a great program and coached well," Montevideo head coach Derek Webb said. "It is good to get a quality win against a quality opponent in the first game of the year.

"That's a team that's going to go deep in March. We have a lot to be proud of."

CMCS plays host to BOLD at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Prinsburg. Montevideo plays Luverne at 4 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Minnesota State University's R/A Facility in Marshall.

CMCS (0-1) 24 25 — 49

Montevideo (1-0) 25 32 — 57

Five players scored nine or more points to lead Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City past Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

Marcus Forsythe, a 6-foot-5 junior, led the way for ACGC, scoring 17 points. Jonas Morrison, a 6-3 senior, added 16. Prestan Lilleberg, a 6-4 junior, added 14 points. Kyler Pickle, a 6-1 senior, added 12 points and Tucker Johnson, a 6-2 junior, added nine for the Falcons.

Drew Almich, Connor Fagen and Eric Jimenez all had seven points to lead the Sting.

ACGC plays host to New London-Spicer at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Grove City. YME goes to Benson at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Ortonville cruised past Community Christian School in a non-conference game at Ortonville.

Jack Velyan led the Eagles with eight points on a 4 of 7 effort from the field. Peyton Mulder and Brady Reinertson each had seven points for CCS.

The Eagles return to action against Cambridge Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Willmar.