Boys basketball roundup: Magic take down Cards, 77-54

Feb. 15—MONTICELLO — The Monticello boys basketball team broke open a close game at halftime to beat Willmar 77-54 in a non-conference game Thursday night.

The Magic led 29-24 at halftime, then outscored the Cardinals 48-29 in the second half.

Carson Diebele led Monticello with 17 points. Bayden Dollard and Jackson Soroko each had 16 for the Magic. Patrick Shobe added 10.

For Willmar, Avery Christensen scored 15 points and had two assists and a blocked shot. Will Sportel scored 11 points and had two steals and Jackson Schnichels added 10 two two assists and two steals.

Willmar returns to Central Lakes Conference play at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday against St. Cloud Tech at the Big Red Gym in Willmar.

Asher Wieberdink, a 6-foot-4 freshman, had 28 points and seven rebounds to lead Central Minnesota Christian to the victory over the Rabbits at Wabasso.

The Bluejays shot 42% from 3-point range, making 14 of 33.

Micah Asake added 16 points and three assists and Drew Duininck had 13 points and four assists for CMCS, which also got 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals from Logan Roloefs.

CMCS faces Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg for a Camden Conference game at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Kerkhoven.

Landon Neiman had 18 points and Noah Stommes added 17 to lead a balanced Eden Valley-Watkins offense in its victory over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa at Brooten.

Parker Schultz scored 15 points, Nolan Geislinger had 13 points and Wyatt Moehrle added 11 for the Eagles.

Luke Dingman had 21 points, nine rebounds, 10 assists and two blocked shots for BBE. Luke Illies added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Jaguars.

BBE goes to Grove City at 7 p.m. Tuesday to play Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City.

Jack Gross scored 34 points in BOLD's loss to Morris/Chokio-Alberta at Bird Island.

The junior guard added five rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal.

William Penkert contributed 13 points with six rebounds and two assists.

BOLD and Morris/CA play again at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Morris.

Montevideo used a strong defensive effort in the first half and some sharp passing to beat Melrose at Montevideo.

The Thunder Hawks led 37-18 at halftime and have been averaging more than 20 assists per game over their last five games, Montevideo head coach Derek Webb said.

"We're sharing the basketball and shooting well," Webb said. "And to hold a team like Melrose to 18 points means we're doing a lot of special things on the defensive end. I'm really pleased with that effort right now."

Montevideo's Gannon Reidinger, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, had 23 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and two steals. Griffin Epema, a freshman guard, added 17 points, six rebounds and six assists and Carson Boike added 13 points for the Thunder Hawks.

Senior guard Connor Englemeyer had 16 points to lead the Dutchmen.

Montevideo stays home for a 7 p.m. game Tuesday against Sauk Centre.

Litchfield ended a five-game losing streak by beating Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted at Litchfield.

The Dragons had a pair of players finish in double figures. Jack McCann had a double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds. He hit four 3-pointers in the victory. Garrison Jackman added 18 points for Litchfield.

Mason Mochinski led the Lakers with 21 points.

Litchfield is host to Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Isaac Post and Sawyer Janssen each scored 20 points in MACCRAY's win at Ortonville.

Also in the double figures for the Wolverines were Xavier Noble and Grayson Ahrenholz.

MACCRAY goes to Madison to play Lac qui Parle Valley at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.