Boys basketball roundup: MACCRAY Wolverines escape Prinsburg with a win

Dec. 11—PRINSBURG — The MACCRAY boys basketball team fought off early offensive struggles en route to a win against Central Minnesota Christian School in a raucous environment on Monday.

MACCRAY earned its first Camden Conference victory by beating the Bluejays 67-54. CMCS is ranked No. 18 in Class A by Minnesota Basketball News. The Wolverines improve to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Camden North. CMCS is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in conference action.

"It's such a great environment; it was loud," MACCRAY head coach Lucas Post said. "(Prinsburg is) a hard place tio win and it's a huge one for us."

After trailing for a good portion of the first half, MACCRAY's offense started to get in a rhythm thanks to some players off the bench.

Lucas Post credited juniors Grayson Ahrenholz and Xavier Noble with providing the Wolverines "big sparks." Arenholz finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Noble had five points and two blocks.

"We definitely struggled and give (CMCS) a lot of credit; it took a while to get into a rhythm," Lucas Post said. Those sparks propelled MACCRAY to a 31-26 halftime lead.

And as MACCRAY's offense found its rhythm, Isaac Post sure found his. The senior guard hit back-to-back threes minutes into the second half to give the Wolverines a 39-30 lead and forced CMCS head coach Ted Taatjes to take a timeout.

But, Post would not go away. He finished with a season-high 27 points, making 11 of 15 field goal attempts. Five of his 11 field goals were three-pointers.

"Isaac played hard and he really wanted that one," Lucas Post said. "All the guys did."

MACCRAY also got help from seniors Sawyer Janssen, Willie Miller, Jordan Warne, Matt Wadsworth and Wyatt Swenson.

Janssen had eight points, eight rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Miller added eight points. Warne had six points and six rebounds. Wadsworth and Swenson helped facilitate with eight assists and five assists."I'm just super proud. All eight guys made significant contributions," Lucas Post said. "That's going to make it tough to beat us if we keep doing that."

CMCS was led by junior guard Drew Duininck. He had 25 points on 10 of 24 shooting from the field. The Bluejays also got 12 points from senior forward Ryan Harrington and 11 more from sophomore forward Micah Asake.

CMCS travels to Madison to play Lac qui Parle Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. MACCRAY goes to Kerkhoven to compete against Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Dawson-Boyd, third-ranked in Class A, had a trio of players finish in double figures for a Camden Conference North Division win over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at the Dawson-Boyd Community Center in Dawson.

Brayson Boike paced the Blackjacks with 34 points on 12 of 21 shooting and 10 rebounds. Gunner Liebl was 10 of 11 shooting for 21 points along with nine rebounds and four assists. Drew Hjelmeland also had a double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

D-B shot 57% from the field.

Teagen Diederich was the Fighting Saints' top scorer with 10 points. KMS was held to 26% shooting.

DB goes to Ortonville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. KMS plays host to MACCRAY at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kerkhoven.

Zach Ourada and Kolton Duis each scored 17 points for Canby in a Camden Conference South Division victory over Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

Drew Almich had a double-double for the Sting with 10 points and 10 rebounds. DJ Whitebuffalo added eight points.

YME goes on the road to face Minneota at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.