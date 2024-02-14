Boys basketball roundup: Harju sets single-season 3-point record at Port Huron Northern

Here are some notable results from Tuesday's boys high school basketball games in the Blue Water Area.

Grosse Pointe South 67, Port Huron Northern 63

Although it came in a loss, Cam Harju made history for Port Huron Northern (15-5) with his second 3-pointer of the night. It was the sophomore's 60th triple of the year, which broke the previous single-season record of 59 set by Carter Stoner.

Harju finished the game with four 3-pointers and a team-high 19 points. Amir Morelan added 14 points and five assists.

The Huskies visit Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse on Friday. Game time is to be determined.

Almont 78, Otisville LakeVille Memorial 37

Owen Rayl led all scorers with 21 points for Almont (11-8), which snapped a five-game losing streak. Chase Davedowski chipped in 15 points while Brandon Phillips contributed 12.

The Raiders travel to Algonac at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Center Line 52, St. Clair 46

St. Clair dropped to 14-6 overall.

The Saints are idle until Friday when the MAC Silver/Bronze tournament resumes. Opponent and game time are to be determined.

Clintondale 60, Port Huron 50

Travon Thompson totaled 14 points and six assists for Port Huron (12-8). Jaxon Rowe followed with 10 points.

The Red Hawks are off until Friday when the MAC Silver/Bronze tournament continues. Opponent and game time are to be determined.

Port Huron Northern's Cam Harju sets for a free throw during a game earlier this season.

Peck 54, Deckerville 46

Thomas West scored a game-high 17 points for Peck (10-9, 4-3 NCTL Stars). Cal Heiden added 16 points and Carsten Lieblang had 15.

The Pirates welcome Kingston at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Sterling Heights 72, Marysville 70 (OT)

Cooper Smith posted a team-high 20 points for Marysville (9-10). Cole Horan followed with 17 points.

The Vikings are idle until Friday when the MAC Silver/Bronze tournament resumes. Opponent and game time are to be determined.

Croswell-Lexington 60, Almont 54 (Monday, OT)

James Krampits scored 18 points to lead Cros-Lex (11-7, 7-4 BWAC). The Pioneers host Yale at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Almont dropped to 10-8 overall and 5-6 in the BWAC.

Sandusky 68, Memphis 26 (Monday)

Ashton Boze led the way with nine points for Sandusky (11-7, 6-4 GTC East). Christian Shuart and Carson Shuart both added eight points.

The Wolves welcome Brown City at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Gabe Marino and Tim Short each had six points for Memphis (1-18, 0-10 GTC East). The Yellowjackets host Harbor Beach at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Yale 68, Algonac 41 (Monday)

Ryan Monarch dropped a game-high 25 points for Yale (15-3, 9-2 BWAC). Connor Jakubiak contributed 18 points while Jackson Kohler had 14.

The Bulldogs visit Cros-Lex at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Algonac fell to 0-18 overall and 0-11 in the BWAC. The Muskrats entertain Almont at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

