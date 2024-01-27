Boys basketball results for Jan. 26, 2024

Jan. 26—BYRON — Stewartville notched another statement victory on Friday as the state-ranked Tigers knocked off Byron 68-55 in Hiawatha Valley League play.

"It's always good, it's a rivalry," Stewartville coach Parker Lyga said. "Us and Byron, every time we play them, it doesn't matter if you're the top of the top or the bottom of the bottom, it's always going to be a fight."

The two teams are battling for the top spot in the HVL as well as Section 1, Class 3A. Stewartville is now an HVL-leading 8-0 and 13-3 overall. The Tigers are ranked No. 6 in the state in Class 3A and Lyga was excited to get a solid road victory.

"This is always a tough place to place and they're always well coached and have so much length," Lyga said. "It's a testament to our boys for sticking to the game plan and getting after them."

Henry Tschetter led Stewartville with 21 points and was one of four Tigers in double figures.

The Tigers held Byron's offense in check much of the game and they led 34-25 at the half. Lyga said the team does need to take better care of the ball as Byron was able to force 18 turnovers.

"Win a game by 13 points, but have 18 turnovers, we need to be better than that," Lyga said.

Stewartville has now won seven straight games going into another tough week with three games, including another big HVL game against Lake City on Thursday. The Tigers also have games against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday and Benilde-St. Margaret's next Saturday.

"We're at a peak point in our season and we need to keep playing better and better," Lyga said.

Byron (13-3, 5-3 HVL) had won 13 games in a row before dropping its last two. Colin Hanson led the Bears with 17 points and Max Dearborn added 15.

Stewartville 68, Byron 55

STEWARTVILLE (68)

Parker Wangen 5 P, 1 3-PT; Henry Tschetter 21 P; Kayden Tix 2 P; Tegan Malone 10 P, 2 3-PT; Caleb Jannsen 7 P; Jason Shindelar 11 P, 2 3-PT; Caleb Bancroft 10 P.

BYRON (55)

Fisher Kruckeberg 2 P; Will Brian 8 P, 2 3-PT; Tyler Connelly 10 P; Zach Vanderpool 1 P; Colin Hanson 17 P; Max Dearborn 15 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: STEW 34, BYR 25.

Free throws: STEW 15-18, BYR 11-12.

Three-point goals: STEW 5, BYR 4.

ROCHESTER — Mayo jumped out to an early lead and then played well late to hold off Faribault 59-46 in Big Nine Conference.

Sawyer Markham drilled four 3-pointers and scored 25 points to pace the Spartans. Will Gyarmaty and Isaac Peterson scored 10 points each and they combined for five triples.

Mayo led 39-16 at the break. The Falcons made a comeback in the second half, but fell short.

"Faribault stepped up their defense in the second half and made it difficult for us," Mayo coach Braden Markam said. "Credit our hustle and ability to take care of the ball in the second half to close out the game."

Mayo has now won four straight and improves to 7-7, 6-4 in the Big Nine. Faribault falls to 7-7, 5-4 in the Big Nine.

Mayo 59, Faribault 46

FARIBAULT (46)

Braden Schulz 5 P, 1 3-PT; Rashid Ibrahim 6 P, 1 3-PT; Mohamed Madey 7 P; Ryan Kreager 13 P; Breuer Wolff 15 P, 1 3-PT.

MAYO (59)

Sawyer Markham 25 P, 4 3-PT; Will Gyarmaty 10 P, 3 3-PT; Ben Heywood 2 P; Reginald Parker 4 P; Daniel Myszkowski 6 P; Isaac Peterson 10 P, 2 3-PT; Ethan Post 2 P.

Halftime: MAYO 36, FAR 16.

Free throws: FAR 7-17, MAYO 4-5.

Three-point goals: FAR 3, MAYO 9.

AUSTIN — John Marshall built big lead at the half and then held on to nip Austin 68-66 in Big Nine Conference play.

The visiting Rockets led 42-24 at the break.

Chan Malith had a huge game for JM with 26 points and 14 rebounds while 6-foot-10 Joe Lueth just missed a double-double with 14 points and nine boards. Brayson Sawyer had 14 points and six rebounds.

Austin had a balanced attack as Cole Hebrink scored 18 points, Peyton Ransom tallied 16 and J'dan Stevens added 15. Stevens hit five 3-pointers and Hebrink canned four.

JM is now 8-6, 7-3 in the Big Nine. Austin falls to 6-11, 5-7 in league play.

John Marshall 68, Austin 66

JOHN MARSHALL (68)

Eli Ladu 2 P, 4 R; Chan Malith 26 P, 14 R; Brayson Sawyer 14 P, 6 R, 2 3-PT; Angok Kucha 12 P; Joe Lueth 14 P, 9 R.

AUSTIN (66)

Dakota Retterath 4 P; J'dan Stevens 15 P, 5 3-PT; Cole Hebrink 18 P, 4 3-PT; Peyton Ransom 16 P; Mikah Christopherson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Osgood 8 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: JM 42, AUS 24.

Free throws: Not provided.

Three-point goals: JM 2, AUS 12.

WINONA — Century maintained its hold on second place in the Big Nine Conference with a 74-49 road victory over Winona.

The Panthers are now 8-2 in the Big Nine and 11-5 overall after their third straight victory.

Shaun Wysocki was the difference for Century as the 6-foot-7 senior scored 26 points. Blaine Nash chipped in with 14 points for the Panthers and Reid Wecwerth added 10.

Century had a huge first half and led 40-17 at the break.

Jackson Harvey paced Winona with 22 points. The Winhawks fall to 3-14, 2-10 in the Big Nine.

Century 74, Winona 49

CENTURY (74)

Shaun Wysocki 26 P, 1 3-PT; Reid Weckwerth 10 P, 2 3-PT; Denard Simpson 4 P; Ricky Wengert 3 P, 1 3-PT; Markes Simpson 5 P; Dane Skime 5 P; Blaine Nash 14 P, 1 3-PT; Aguek Aguek 2 P; Simon Moore 3 P; Brady Buchmann 2 P.

WINONA (49)

Isaiah Bell 6 P, 2 3-PT; Krayton Bergstrom 5 P, 1 3-PT; Deion Prolo 7 P; Jon Heftman 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jackson Harvey 22 P, 3 3-PT; Paulson 4 P.

Halftime: CENT 40, WIN 17.

Free throws: CENT 6-10, WIN 4-5.

Three-point goals: CENT 5, WIN 7.

LAKE CITY — Lake City opened the game with a 12-0 run and roared past Lourdes 65-40 in Hiawatha Valley League play for its 10th straight victory.

The Tigers are now 13-3 overall and half game behind Stewartville in the HVL race with a 9-1 mark.

Lake City spread its playing time around and 11 different players scored. Jaden Shones led the way with 10 points while Hunter Lorenson had nine points and five rebounds.

Caleb Akinbolu had a double-double for Lourdes with 10 points and 10 rebounds. The Eagles fall to 4-14, 1-10 in the HVL.

Lake City 65, Lourdes 40

LOURDES (40)

Manasse Mwanza 4 P; Collin Weinschenk 6 P; Sam Theobold 8 P, 2 3-PT; Yafet Geda 2 P; David Scully 7 P, 6 R; Jonathan Scully 3 P, 6 R; Caleb Akinbolu 10 P, 10 R.

LAKE CITY (65)

Thomas Brand 7 P, 1 3-PT; Hunter Lorenson 9 P, 5 R; Josh Wohlers 5 P, 6 R, 1 3-PT; Gavyn Lorenson 6 P, 1 3-PT; Jack Meincke 3 P, 1 3-PT; Keegan Ryan 4 P, 5 R, 5 A, 3 S, 3 BK; Luke Narum 6 P, 2 3-PT; Rylee Fick 8 P; Braxton Berlin 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jaden Shones 10 P; Alec McElmury 4 P.

Halftime: LC 35, LOUR 19.

Free throws: LOUR 8-14, LC 10-15.

Three-point goals: LOUR 2, LC 7.

SPRING GROVE — Jaxon Strinmoen hit four 3-pointers and pumped in 29 points to lead Spring Grove past Schaeffer Academy 67-44 in Southeast Conference play.

Spring Grove is now 13-1 overall and a division-leading 11-1 in the SEC.

Ben Udstuen and Elijah Solum, who is just returning from an ACL injury suffered last spring, both had 12 points for Spring Grove.

Ethan VanSchepen led Schaeffer with 20 points and Levi Ouren added 12. Schaeffer is now 7-9, 4-7 in the SEC.

Spring Grove 67, Schaeffer Academy 44

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY (44)

Luke Friese 4 P, 1 3-PT; Owen Larson 2 P; Levi Ouren 12 P, 2 3-PT; Ethan VanSchepen 20 P, 2 3-PT; Joe Grenz 6 P.

SPRING GROVE (67)

Ben Udstuen 12 P, 1 3-PT; Isaac Nerstad 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jacob Olerud 5 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan Crouch 6 P; Jaxon Strinmoen 29 P, 4 3-PT; Elijah Solum 12 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: SG 31, SA 21.

Free throws: SA 7-8, SG 9-9.

Three-point goals: SA 5, SG 8.

Cannon Falls 71, Pine Island 49

CANNON FALLS (71)

Jack Meyers 10 P, 2 3-PT; Ryan Hjellming 5 P, 1 3-PT; Dylan Banks 10 P, 2 3-PT; Aiden Johnson 28 P, 1 3-PT; Carson Henry 6 P; Miles Rechtzigel 3 P, 1 3-PT; Gavin Johnson 8 P; Abram Tennessen 3 P, 1 3-PT.

PINE ISLAND (49

Zeke Marquardt 9 P; Ethan Gerhart 8 P, 2 3-PT; Owen Harstad 5 P; Drew Sailer 10 P, 1 3-PT; Luke Sems 17 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: CF 34, PI 21.

Free throws: CF (na), PI (na).

Three-point goals: CF 8, PI 4.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 78, Goodhue 54

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA (78)

Avery Crosby 4 P; Oliver Liffrig 7 P; Carter Christopherson 15 P, 3 3-PT; Aaron Miller 2 P; Hunter Streit 12 P; Preston Ohm 17 P; Hudson Ohm 2 P; Ethan Miller 8 P, 2 3-PT; Bakster Arendt 5 P, 1 3-PT; James Eickhoff 6 P.

GOODHUE (54)

Carter Lindholm 2 P; Jed Ryan 4 P; Luke Roschen 23 P, 3 3-PT; Michael Roschen 10 P; Owen Roschen 5 P, 1 3-PT; Alex Loos 10 P, 2 3-PT.

Halftime: ZM 40, GOOD 26.

Free throws: ZM 6-9, GOOD 12-16.

Three-point goals: ZM 6, GOOD 6.

Houston 78, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 53

LYLE/AUSTIN PACELLI (53)

Issac Small 1 P; Landon Meyer 12 P; Chase Bauer 12 P, 1 3-PT; Leland Hicvks 5 P, 1 3-PT; Marshall Burma 2 P; Isaac Nelsen 3 P, 1 3-PT; Dylan Christianson 18 P.

HOUSTON (78)

Zach Olson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Carter Geiwitz 11 P, 7 R, 2 3-PT; Morgan Rohweder 36 P, 8 R, 9 3-PT; Maddox Rodriguez 18 P, 7 R; Casey Herek 3 P; Alex Wedl 5 P; Dawson Pedretti 2 P.

Halftime: HOU 37, LP 21.

Free throws: LP 17-30, HOU 7-10.

Three-point goals: LP 3, HOU 12.

Mabel-Canton 67, Southland 65

SOUTHLAND (32)

Noah Goergen 11 P, 3 3-PT; Jonas Wiste 8 P; Riley Jax 2 P; Gavin Nelson 17 P, 3 3-PT; Cole Miller 3 P, 1 3-PT; Sam Boe 3 P; Nick Edland 21 P, 3 3-PT.

MABEL-CANTON (24)

Tyler Larson 15 P, 2 3-PT; Riley Snell 7 P, 2 3-PT; Isaac Underbakke 15 P, 3 3-PT; Cayden Tollefsrud 20 P, 4 3-PT; Hayden Erickson 6 P; Darian Herberger 4 P.

Halftime: MC 43, SOUTH 33.

Free throws: SOUTH (na), MC (na).

Three-point goals: SOUTH 10, MC 11.

Lanesboro 74, Glenville-Emmons 62

GLENVILLE-EMMONS (62)

Emmett Knutson 17 P, 1 3-PT; Weston Anderson 12 P, 2 3-PT; Deven Dufour 2 P; Hunter Adams 5 P, 1 3-PT; Landon Schumaker 8 P, 1 3-PT; Ethan Hajek 6 P; Marshall Baseman 7 P; Jesse Haines 6 P.

LANESBORO (74)

Will Harvey 5 P, 1 3-PT; Kaden Stettler 14 P; Mason Howard 20 P, 2 3-PT; Levi Rogers 5 P; Caden Johnson 6 P, 10 R; David Harvey 17 P, 11 R; Lucas Nikoloski 2 P; Nick Taylor 5 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: LANE 39, GE 33.

Free throws: GE 11-23, LANE 14-28.

Three-point goals: GE 5, LANE 4.

Blooming Prairie 68, United South Central 60

UNITED SOUTH CENTRAL (60)

Aiden Crabtree 14 P, 4 3-PT; Jonathan Stanke 24 P, 4 3-PT; Zayden Schott 3 P, 1 3-PT; Dylan Bonsack 4 P; Nathan Mutschler 13 P; Blake Bullerman 2 P.

BLOOMING PRAIRIE (68)

Gabe Hein 21 P; Zack Hein 12 P, 3 3-PT; Brady Kittelson 15 P; Jacob Pauly 5 P; Gabe Staloch 15 P, 1 3-PT.

Halftime: BP 37, USC 29.

Free throws: USC 3-5, BP 8-20.

Three-point goals: USC 9, BP 4.

Notes: Blooming Prairie improves to 17-0 overall and USC drops to 10-7.

Fillmore Central 69, Grand Meadow 34

GRAND MEADOW (34)

Carter Glynn 7 P; Cohen Craft 7 P; Tyler Reid 9 P, 3 3-PT; Logan Grafe 4 P; Logan Bachman 5 P.

FILLMORE CENTRAL (69)

Luke Hellickson 17 P, 4 3-PT; Josh Haugerud 6 P; Clayton Schoepski 6 P, 2 3-PT; Jayce Kiehne 21 P, 4 3-PT; Greg Kennedy 13 P, 1 3-PT; Matthew Marzolf 3 P; Kyle Daniels 2 P; Bridon Bahl 1 P.

Halftime: FC 45, GM 21.

Free throws: GM 3-6, FC 16-19.

Three-point goals: GM 3, FC 11.