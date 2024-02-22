Boys basketball: Recap of opening night of Section 4 tournament

An overtime victory from Tioga Central highlighted a busy night of Class B opening-round contests Wednesday as the Section 4 boys basketball tournament got going.

Games were also played in classes A, C and D. Sectional play continues Saturday for the boys, with competition in Class AAA and Class AA next week.

Tioga, the No. 10 seed, pulled out a 67-62 road victory over seventh-seeded Susquehanna Valley to earn a shot at second-seeded Lansing in Saturday's quarterfinal.

Evan Sickler's 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining gave the Tigers the lead for good, 63-61. Gavin Fisher went 4-for-4 at the foul line in the final 19 seconds for Tioga.

Other Class B results:

Brady Carr scored 19 points as third-seeded Oneonta rolled to a 70-46 win against 14th-seeded Watkins Glen.

Sixth-seeded Chenango Valley was in control throughout in an 80-54 win against 11th-seeded Greene. CV will play at Oneonta in Saturday's quarterfinal.

Chenango Forks, the No. 8 seed, advanced with a 72-53 win over ninth-seeded Sidney to earn a quarterfinal spot against top-seeded Waverly.

In a pair of all-Interscholastic Athletic Conference meetings, fourth-seeded Trumansburg downed 13th-seeded Newark Valley, 65-49; and fifth-seeded Dryden topped 12th-seeded Whitney Point, 70-62. Trumansburg will host Dryden in a Tompkins County quarterfinal.

Owego advances to Class A semifinals

With three of the five Class A participants earning byes into Saturday's semifinals, fourth-seeded Owego Free Academy secured the fourth spot with a 64-60 home win against fifth-seeded Norwich.

With the lead at one, Riley Loomis' bucket with 1:37 remaining gave the River Hawks a 59-56 advantage. Talan Schumacher followed with a 3-pointer for a 62-56 lead with 56 seconds remaining.

Owego led 48-33 late in the third quarter before Norwich rallied.

Owego plays at top-seeded Johnson City, the Southern Tier Athletic Conference champion, at 1 p.m. in one of Saturday's semifinals. Seton Catholic Central hosts Maine-Endwell at 6 p.m. in the other.

