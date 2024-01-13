Boys Basketball: Nyack defeats Pearl River 69-54
Texans QB C.J. Stroud is just 22 and starting his first career playoff game. Browns QB Joe Flacco is 38 and starting his 16th career playoff game.
The bulk of the players on this week's list of priority pickups should be available in the majority of hoops leagues.
Hurts injured the finger during the Eagles' Week 18 loss to the Giants.
Memphis had not granted Mikey Williams permission to play for the Tigers even after the resolution of his criminal case in November.
A program-wide exodus left Utah State without a single returning player who scored a point for the Aggies last season. Now, they're 15-1 and ranked No. 20 in the country.
The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.
The incident took place a day after the Jaguars' 28-20 loss to the Titans.
With the NBA trade deadline about a month away, get in on some buying or selling in your fantasy basketball league with these key players.
Hunter Dickinson and Kansas survived a scare with TCU on Saturday, which kicked off what is sure to be a tough Big 12 slate.
Put those headphones on and load up Dan Titus' Playlist for Week 12 of the fantasy basketball season.
The Packers will look to clinch a playoff spot while the Cowboys seek an NFC East division title.
The equipment will be ready Saturday afternoon, hours before Houston's showdown with Indianapolis. Stroud will warm up the same way he has the entirety of this record-breaking rookie season. Here's why his routine has helped so much.
Chubb was injured with a little over three minutes left in the fourth quarter of the 56-19 defeat.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
From a dominant national title run to a bit of déjà vu in the NCAA tournament, here are the biggest moments from college basketball in 2023.
The gap between the Huskies and the rest of the Big East has slowly closed since they rejoined the conference for the 2020-21 season.
Rubbernecking a car wreck is a primal instinct, and right now the Detroit Pistons are a 15-car pile up.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 17. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
Are there tough moves that need to be made on your fantasy basketball roster? Here is the latest edition of possible drops.
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the Final Four in April.