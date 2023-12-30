Boys basketball: North Jersey holiday tournament highlights

Bergen Tech, known as an academic powerhouse, already has won as many boys’ basketball games as last season while capturing a holiday tournament title.

Bergen Tech (3-4) won the Ferguson Memorial with Thursday’s 54-43 victory over host North Arlington. Five Knights contributed seven to 15 points, with senior Miguel Manalang scoring 15, sophomore Dean Aminyar 12 and junior Malachi Goodwin nine.

Aminyar has been among North Jersey’s early-season standouts. He made all 10 of his free throws and scored 31 in Wednesday’s 63-55 victory over Belleville. He is averaging 19.7 points.

“It should give us confidence going into the new year,” said coach Stephan Lastra, whose Knights were 3-21 last season. “Teams are going to come after us now, and we’re going to need to be able to handle that, and maybe be at a level that the program hasn’t been in a couple of years.”

Dumont down to the wire

Dumont won the Cohen Holiday at Wood-Ridge with Friday’s 53-52 victory over Demarest, a big step up after last year finishing a disappointing 1-2 in the eight-team event.

Senior Fred Herbst had a stellar three games and scored a game-high 22 points against Demarest, while senior Nick Vasilakis added 16 for the Huskies (6-1). Demarest made a 3-pointer in the final seconds to cut the deficit to one point.

“They’re really working hard and it’s a great group,” coach Kenny Martoral said. “They took their lumps together as sophomores, and last year we came into this tournament and we kind of weren’t ready to play and we got pretty beat up. And so the same group came back hungrier than they were last year, and their goal was to win the tournament. They played really hard and their defense was really good.”

Westwood transitions from football

Westwood continues to round into basketball shape and captured the Bears Holiday title with Thursday’s 54-40 victory over Ridgefield Park.

The Cardinals (3-3) started 0-3 and were hampered by three starters who joined the team late, because they played on the football team that rolled unbeaten and to the NJSIAA Group 2 title.

The coach’s son, senior Robbie Carcich, an All-State quarterback, had 17 points and 13 rebounds against Ridgefield Park. Senior Sam Arcieri added 12 points and 12 boards.

“We’re starting to get our basketball legs underneath us,” said coach Rob Carcich, noting that he’s had a different starting lineup for each game. “We’re starting to figure out who we are.”

Tenafly scoring on the rise

Sophomore Nick Lewin is among the new faces stepping up for Tenafly, which is rebuilding on the fly after losing three key players to injuries or transfer.

Lewin combined for 10 three-pointers and 42 points as the Tigers (3-2) won the Dawson Holiday title with a 78-39 win over New Milford and 58-32 victory over host Garfield. He’s averaging a team-leading 12.2 points.

Scoring is critical for Tenafly, and senior Yuval Guttman, the team’s top defender, averages 9.8 points and is among a handful averaging between 5 and 10 points per game. Junior point guard Jake Yanofsky averages 7.8 points.

“Defense is doing really well, and that’s one of the things we’re always stressing,” coach Jeff Koehler said, “but now we’re making the shots, and that’s the big thing.”

Pompton Lakes’ veteran leadership

Pompton Lakes (5-1) is among North Jersey’s biggest early-season surprises, one season after a winless opening month and 3-21 record.

Senior leadership has been pivotal for the Cardinals, who rallied to win Indian Hills’ Braves Classic with Thursday’s 54-51 victory over Manchester. Senior Tyler Benway averages 14.3 points, and senior Riley Lopez has a team-leading 11 3-pointers. Sophomore Andrew Adegbite averages a team-best 14.7 points.

“Having that experience, especially early in the year as you’re getting a little tested and fighting in some close games, helps,” said first-year coach Ryan Shafer.

Lyndhurst learns from loss

Lyndhurst’s season-opening loss at Paterson Charter served as the impetus for its six-game winning streak and capturing the Cavo Classic with Friday’s 62-41 victory over host Emerson.

“From that point, the kids knew what they needed to do to win basketball games,” coach Perrin Mosca said of the Golden Bears’ 72-60 loss. “It woke them up.”

Senior Anthony Pizzuti had 27 points and seven rebounds against Emerson and averages 25.0 points and 9.3 boards. Senior Matt Slaby had 15 points and seven rebounds and averages 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Senior Jake Mayer scored eight and averages 7.0 points and 3.1 assists.

Passaic Valley does it with ‘D’

Passaic Valley (4-1) won its holiday tournament with stellar defense. The Hornets defeated Leonia, 78-43, and Hasbrouck Heights, 53-23, after last season only holding three opponents under 44 points.

“Our pressure wore them down,” coach Kevin Tuohey said of Hasbrouck Heights, “and our defense is going to be our offense.”

Junior Kris West has been solid in all phases and averages a team-best 13.8 points. Senior Stavros Makrygiannis, who has a team-leading 10 3-pointers, is scoring more inside and averaging 12.2 points.

Bergen Charter thriving

Bergen Charter has dominated as an independent after spending the past several seasons in the NJIC. The Yellowjackets (6-0) have twice as many victories as last season after capturing their Santos Memorial tournament with Friday’s 72-52 win over Palisades Park.

Senior Kevin Haskaj led Bergen Charter, missing two starters due to injury, by scoring a season-high 24 points, and he’s averaging 16.3 points. Senior Ronik Gidwani hit four 3-pointers and scored 13.

“We had an extensive offseason, and the boys played over 40 games from March to October,” said first-year coach Jordan Rojas, a Westwood graduate. “We were at tournaments every other weekend, and they really bought into what I wanted to do and what the goal was and all the other stuff.”

From left, PV #24 Trevor Kirkby and GR #21 Jack Hattersley. Pascack Valley plays Glen Rock in a boys basketball game in Ridgewood on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Boys basketball: North Jersey holiday tournament highlights