BOYS' BASKETBALL: Miller adds to family athletic tradition

Mar. 24—LANCASTER — Cody Miller comes from a family with a unique set of athletic skills.

Miller's father Brad played football for the United States Military Academy at West Point. Brad's children include Jacey, a sophomore defender for the Towson University women's soccer team who earned All-Colonial Athletic Association All-Rookie status as a freshman.

Cody, however, has always had an eye for the 3-point shot in basketball.

As a freshman guard for Nativity's boys' basketball team, he scored 19 baskets, but 10 of them were from beyond the 3-point arc.

Last season, before Nativity's campaign was stopped by the coronavirus pandemic entering the PIAA Class A semifinals, Miller scored 21 treys. That led a team that contained seven players with double-digit 3-point shooters.

Nothing has changed in his junior campaign.

Of his 92 baskets in the Hilltoppers' 27 games in 2020-21, the total includes 48 treys, including a career-best six against La Academia Partnership Charter in Monday's 73-64 overtime victory at Lancaster Catholic High School. The win sends the Hilltoppers into Thursday's 2:30 p.m. championship game against District 5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley in Hershey.

"Right when I was warming up, I thought my jump shot was good," said Miller, who averages 9.5 points per game and shoots 80.6% from the foul line. "During warmups, my teammates were giving me crisp passes to get good shots to get me ready for the game."

The result was a performance for the ages, as the 6-foot-2 guard kept coming up with 3-pointers, often when the Hilltoppers most needed a basket. His three treys in the first half helped Nativity to a 39-32 lead, while his triple in overtime came as part of a 10-point streak that clinched the victory.

"That was a great night. We really needed him at that moment and he came through," Nativity senior forward and captain Kegan Hertz said. "It got us to Hershey."

Perhaps remembering Miller's 21-point game with three treys against Schuylkill League Division III rival Mahanoy Area on Jan. 30, Nativity head coach Mike Walborn said, "Yeah, he's had those nights before, but I never know whose night it is going to be. I just know it's somebody's. That's the best part about it."

It also gave Miller a chance to equal his sister in PIAA championship appearances.

At Blue Mountain, Jacey Miller was a three-time All-State midfielder and defender who led the Eagles to a 77-17-2 record in her four-year soccer career. Those games included the 2018 PIAA Class 3A championship game at Hersheypark Stadium, where the Eagles fell 1-0 to District 1's Villa Joseph Marie.

"I was a freshman," Cody said. "We were having basketball tryouts here, so I had to talk to Coach Walborn and I'm like, 'Would I be able to go to the state championship game for my sister to watch?' He's like, 'Of course. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see that.' "

Now it's Cody's turn.

"It's just a whole different experience. You have everybody behind your back. It's a whole new environment," he said.

After amassing his 3-point baskets in gymnasiums, Miller will get his chance to add to his total Thursday in the Giant Center, a hockey arena with portable basket supports and a distant background visible through the plexiglass backboards.

"I think we should be fine playing on a bigger court," Miller said. "There are going to be a lot more fans and they should helping us. I think we'll be fine and adjust well."

