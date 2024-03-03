BOYS BASKETBALL: Inola falls to McLain in overtime of 4A Area IV championship

Mar. 2—STROUD — It was right there for Inola to take.

With 9.9 seconds remaining in regulation of a tied game, the Longhorns had possession of the ball on their side of the court. All they had to do was cleanly inbound the ball, execute the play veteran coach Clyde Barkley drew up and take a high-percentage shot.

None of those things happened.

Jackson Welch was stripped of the ball, and the ensuing jump-ball whistle meant McLain would get a chance to win with just under four seconds on the clock. The Titans' buzzer-beating attempt failed, resulting in overtime, but that served as only a momentary reprieve for Inola's heartbreak given what happened next.

Tenth-ranked McLain — despite trailing by 2 points with 2:47 remaining — closed the extra period with a 9-2 run to capture a 56-51 victory in the Class 4A Area IV championship Friday night at the Stroud Route 66 Coliseum, denying the Longhorns their first state tournament berth since 1998 in the process.

The Titans (24-3) are now headed to the state tournament for the first time since 2018 while No. 11 Inola must top No. 4 Perkins-Tryon in the area consolation championship to advance.

"We had a post man on the block and a good shooter in the wing, but we just couldn't get the right look," Barkley said of the fumbled opportunity.

McLain opened overtime with a layup from Antonio Colbert, but 6-foot-6 sophomore Aidan Clark quickly evened the tally before a pair of Jaxon Marlin free throws gave Inola a 49-47 lead with 2:47 remaining.

However, the Titans retook the lead after a free throw from Rico Brewer at the 1:08 mark, and it was all McLain from there.

Tre Crosslen followed with a pair of free throws to make it a 52-49 spread with 40 seconds remaining before taking a steal coast-to-coast on a limp and putting down a layup, effectively sealing the victory. KJ Nichols then added to the cushion with two free throws.

Welch notched a layup at the buzzer after an offensive rebound, but it made no impact on the result.

Crosslen led the Titans with 18 points and 8 rebounds, and Colbert added a double-double of 14 points and 11 boards while Nichols managed 15 and 7. Adrian Ray had a notable performance as well with 8 points and 7 rebounds.

"He (Crosslen) is a good player," said Barkley, whose team surrendered 18 offensive rebounds while losing the battle of the glass 39-27. "They've got several good players. They're 24-3, and there's a reason. We gave up too many easy buckets, and they outrebounded us at times and got second-chance points. We gotta clean it up a little bit before the next game."

After trailing by double digits for most of the second and third quarters — including a 40-26 deficit in the latter — the Longhorns mounted an incomprehensible 19-2 run to take a late 45-42 lead. Clark scored six of his 10 points during that spurt, including the go-ahead putback with 3:13 remaining. He also paced the team on the boards with 7 rebounds.

However, missed free throws down the stretch left an opportunity for Nichols to hit a game-tying 3-pointer, forcing overtime.

Trevor Groff (9 points/4 rebounds), Welch (8 points/4 rebounds), Marlin (7 points/2 rebounds), Caden Thompson (7 points/4 rebounds) and Kaiden Riggs (6 points/2 rebounds) had notable performances as well for Inola.

"At the end, we didn't get that one possession (we needed), and that's OK," Barkley said. "We lost to a good ball club and took them down to the wire. I told them to cut it (the deficit) in half by the four-minute mark and see what happens, and we did. We hit some big shots, and it was a great ballgame."