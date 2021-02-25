Boys Basketball: Four double-digit scorers lead UV over GMU

Feb. 25—Tim Postma and Kyler Butts each scored 12 points to lead the Unadilla Valley boys basketball team to a 63-33 victory over Gilbertsville-Mount Upton.

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton jumped out to a 12-10 first quarter lead, but the Storm held the Raiders to just six points in the second quarter to take an 11 point halftime lead.

Brock Davis scored 11 points for Unadilla Valley, while teammate Cameron Osborne rounded out the quartet of Storm in double figures with 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

The Storm carried their second quarter momentum into the second half outscoring the Raiders in both the third and fourth quarters.

Dylan Mcvey made two 3-pointers and led the Raiders with a game-high 13 points.

Unadilla Valley 63, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 33

at Unadilla Valley

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton .... 12 6 8 7 — 33

Unadilla Valley .... 10 19 17 15 — 63

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton: Dylan Mcvey 5 1-4 13, Gavin Bonczkowski 3 2-2 8, Dalton Proskine 3 0-0 6, Devon Hartwell 1 0-0 2, Skyler Norton 0 2-2 2, Dominic Hartwell 1 0-2 2, Kyle Meyers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 5-10 33.

Unadilla Valley: Tim Postma 5 1-2 12, Kyler Butts 6 0-2 12, Brock Davis 5 0-0 11, Cameron Osborne 5 0-0 10, Devon Fairchild 2 2-2 7, Joe Ray 2 0-0 5, Zach Fleming 1 0-0 1, Drew Emrich 1 0-1 2, Ben Gorrell 1 0-0 2, Marcus Proskine 0 0-0 0, Colin Gilber 0 0-0 0, Brayden Potter 0 0-0 0.

3-point field goals: G 2 (Mcvey 2); U 4 (Postma, Davis, Fairchild, Ray).

Franklin 53, Walton 47

The Franklin boys basketball team defeated visiting Walton, 53-47 behind a game-high 33 points from Brandon Gregory on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

"I'm very happy with Brandon Gregory. I've been telling him to be aggressive and look for his shot, and he finally did that tonight and he showed what he's capable of," Franklin head coach Skyler Thompson said via email.

Matt Serrao also scored 19 points for the Purple Devils.

"I'm very happy with defensively how we've improved each game," Thompson said. "We work on that and preach it. We know that's where games are won and lost. We still have work to do, but we're going in the right direction."

Keyer Little led Walton with 20 points and teammate Garret Babcock scored 10.

Franklin 53, Walton 47

Franklin: Brandon Gregory 5 5-9 33, Matt Serrao 5 7-11 19, James Meyers 0 1-2 1. Totals: 18 13-22 53.

Walton: Keyer Little 7 2-3 20, Garret Babcock 3 4-5 10, Carson Watkins 2 3-5 7, Deacon Phoenix 2 2-6 6, Jorge Delpino 1 0-2 2, Jacob Pomeroy 0 1-2 1. Totals: 16 11-21 47.

3-point field goals: F 4 (Serrao 2, Gregory 2); W 4 (Little 4).