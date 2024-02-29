Boys Basketball: Elwer unanimously voted MAC Player of the Year

Feb. 28—After a unanimous vote, Cameron Elwer of Delphos St. John's was named the MAC's Player of the Year.

Coach of the Year honors went to Aaron Elwer, who led St. John's to a 9-0 record in the conference and an outright league title.

Complete first-team, second-team, and honorable mention lists are included below.

First Team

Baylen Blockberger (Coldwater)

Luke Schwieterman (Coldwater)

Jack Knapke (Marion Local)

Austin Niekamp (Marion Local)

Kole Richard (Minster)

Brogan Stephey (Minster)

Aaron Thieman (New Bremen)

Trevor Stearns (Parkway)

Luke Beyke (St. Henry)

Evan Bowers (St. Henry)

Cameron Elwer (Delphos St. John's)

AJ Griesdorn (Versailles)

Second Team

Owen Kunk (Coldwater)

Rex Leverette (Fort Recovery)

Grant Kremer (Marion Local)

Cole Albers (Minster)

Keaton Puthoff (New Bremen)

Andrew Leffel (New Knoxville)

Caiden Berry (Parkway)

Caden Bergman (St. Henry)

Andrew Elwer (Delphos St. John's)

Aaron Moenter (Delphos St. John's)

Drake Ahrens (Versailles)

Jace Watren (Versailles)

Honorable Mentions

Brady Lefeld (Coldwater)

Briggs Overman (Fort Recovery)

Daniel Everman (Marion Local)

Cole McClurg (Minster)

Hayden Zeller (New Bremen)

Jay Schroeder (New Knoxville)

Trent Rollins (Parkway)

Logan Link (St. Henry)

Austin Moenter (Delphos St. John's)

Carson Heitkamp (Versailles)

Reach Chris Howell at 567-242-0468 or on Twitter at @Lima_Howell