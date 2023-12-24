Boys Basketball: Check out how Gardner-area teams have fared early in the season

With the holidays approaching, winter sports have a brief break until the season gets into full swing. The first portion of the schedule is a good time for teams to see what is working and get back to work after everyone enjoys some time off.

Here is what Gardner-area boys basketball teams are looking like after the first several games of the season.

Monty Tech

Monty Tech is off to a strong start with a 4-1 record through the first portion of the winter season.

The Bulldogs led off the season with two wins, a semifinal and final victory in the Buddy Tackett Tournament against St. Bernard’s and Lunenburg, respectively. A loss is sandwiched in the middle, a close one David Prouty that ended with a score of 64-59. They bounced back and took two wins, again against St. Bernard’s and then AMSA.

Jayden Jones leads in scoring through five games, his season-high thus far being 22 points against Lunenburg.

Ben Gosselin comes in close behind Jones, after a 27-point game against AMSA boosted his total points. Gosselin is averaging just under 14.5 points per game and Jones is hitting right above that at 14.6.

Monty Tech's Ben Gosselin (12) puts up a shot during against Abby Kelley at Bulldog Gym in Fitchburg.

The duo of Jones and Gosselin offer double the scoring threat on the court, giving the Bulldogs a variety of contributors on the team. Other high scorers so far include Mike Cannon and Aiden Walter, who average 11.2 and 9.8 points, respectively.

After the holiday, Monty Tech comes back to face North Middlesex, West Boylston and Valley Tech all for the first time this season, and then will see AMSA for a rematch on January 10.

Oakmont

The Spartans are 3-1, winning its first three games all within five points. They opened the season with a 44-42 victory against Hudson in which Jordan Pantojas scored a game-high 19 points, including four 3-pointers.

Oakmont's Jordan Pantojas (20) drives against Hanover's Tyler Vincent (3) during the MIAA Division 3 Sweet 16 game in Ashburnham.

Oakmont followed up with wins against East Boston and North Middlesex, setting a positive tone for its season. The team took a 75-68 loss in their latest game against Shepherd Hill.

Pantojas is averaging 19 points through four games for Oakmont, and Zavian Ortiz adds 10.5. Ortiz’s biggest game thus far was his 18 point showing against East Boston.

Anthony Barnaby had a breakout performance in the North Middlesex game where he scored 12 points, an improvement from the previous games in which he scored 4 and 2 points. He followed that up with 13 in the loss to Shepherd Hill. Barnaby served as another contributor to offer offensive options for the Spartans.

Oakmont’s is scheduled to play next on December 27 in a Gardner-area showdown vs. Quabbin.

Quabbin

Quabbin had earned a 2-3 record after the first two weeks of games. Two strong wins were against Murdock and Narragansett, and now the Panthers will have to battle after three straight losses (Hudson 49-41, Clinton 66-41, Maynard 59-41)

Kyle Clark is the Panthers’ leading scorer after five games, averaging 11.4 points. Clark put up double digits in three games -- 11 against Maynard, 18 against Narragansett and a game-high 19 in the loss against Hudson.

Quabbin's Quinn Geary (21) lines up a shot as Lunenburg's Max Meilleur (22) defends during a game in Barre.

Quinn Geary is averaging 8.4, Frederick Jenoure contributes 7.6 and Jacoby Dilling adds 5.8 points per game to Quabbin’s stat line.

Upcoming games include Oakmont, Lunenburg and Tyngsborough, all solid programs that will give Quabbin some competitive games in the middle weeks of its schedule.

Gardner

Gardner is at an even 2-2 through four games to start the season. The Wildcats kicked off with a 60-39 win over Narragansett, followed by a loss to South Lancaster, a win against Bromfield and most recently a loss to Ayer-Shirley.

Cam Gamache had an impressive opener, leading with 16 points offensively and grabbing five steals on defense to show his expertise on both sides of the court.

Even with two losses in the record, Gamache has found a way to put up double digit scoring numbers in every game so far. Along with his 16-point season opener, he has scored 10, 11 and even 22 points, which he dropped in Gardner’s 69-60 win over Bromfield.

Other key contributors showing their impact early on are Chris Woods (11.5 ppg) and Zach Swan (11 ppg).

Gardner's Chris Woods, who sank two key 3-pointers in the final minute, celebrates the Wildcats' 69-60 win over Bromfield on Friday night, Dec. 15, 2023, at LaChance Gym.

On the docket for December 28 is Littleton for the first game of the Gardner High Winter Tournament. Their opponent on December 30 will be determined by the first-game outcomes. After that, they meet Granby and then fellow Gardner area team Murdock.

Murdock

Murdock, in a transitional year with a new coach and young squad, has lost its first three games of the season against Quabbin, Nashoba Valley Tech and West Boylston.

Steven Gauthier is the Blue Devils’ leading scorer so far, averaging 6.3 points per game. Gauthier scored a team-high of 13 points in Murdock’s game against Nashoba Valley Tech.

Narragansett's Brayden Richards (22) secures a rebound against Murdock's Steven Gauthier during a game in Baldwinville.

Others who help on offense are Hunter Kapp, averaging 5.3 points and Tanner Brimhall who averages 4.6.

Murdock’s next couple games are Gardner-area matchups, first against Narragansett on December 29 and then Gardner on January 4.

Narragansett

The Warriors have also yet to win a game this season, now 0-5 through the first portion of the schedule.

Narragansett has struggled against its competition early on, its closest game being against Bromfield in which they fell to a seven-point deficit.

Max Kauffman leads the team in scoring, averaging 11 points. His biggest game was against Bromfield in which he scored 14 points.

Narragansett's Brayden Richards (22) sets a pick for Max Kauffman in the Warriors' season opener loss against Gardner on Dec. 7, 2023.

Corey Henderson and Brayden Richards are other consistent players, adding 7.4 and 7.2 points per game to the offense. Richards had a standout performance against Quabbin, scoring 17 points where the Warriors ultimately fell 53-42.

Gansett will face Murdock, Maynard and Sizer following the winter break, hoping to break through and start seeing some fall in the wins column.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Gardner-area boys basketball update, results and scoring leaders