Bedford North Lawrence's Patric Matson (10) crashes into Martinsville's Grady Gardner (24) during the BNL-Martinsville matchup at the BNL Fieldhouse Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. BNL prevailed 73-44. Matson scored 20 points.

Bedford North Lawrence's Noah Godlevske (11) launches a three pointer. Godlevske had 16 points on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

Bedford North Lawrence's Maddox Ray (12) drives by Martinsville defender Grady Gardner (24). Ray had 4 points on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

Bedford North Lawrence's Isaiah Sasser (22) knocks the ball loose from Martinsville's AJ Reynolds (4) on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Sasser had 6 points.

Bedford North Lawrence's Quincy Pickett (3) drives the baseline. Pickett had 4 points on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024

Bedford North Lawrence's Trace Rynders (1) looks for an opening on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Rynders had 8 points.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Boys basketball: BNL wins 77-44 over Martinsville Tuesday