Boyne City's McHugh steps into leadership role for young Ramblers

BOYNE CITY — Boyne City senior Joey McHugh remembers looking around as one of those wide-eyed guys on varsity for the first time three years ago.

Now, as he peers through the facemask of his Rambler football helmet, calling out assignments to his teammates, he’s seeing those wide eyes right back at him.

McHugh is now the veteran out there and that’s been clear as he and other Ramblers take to Northmen Stadium for Petoskey hosted 7-on-7 passing events this month.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s weird,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve been following in everyone else’s footsteps the last couple years and it’s different being the big man now. It’s a lot to learn and a lot to grow from. We’ve got a really young team, so building it up is a challenge, but it’s also a gift.”

Boyne City senior linebacker Joey McHugh has been a defensive stud since stepping onto the field and will be one of the better known area players heading into 2023.

McHugh busted onto the scene as a relatively unknown middle linebacker his sophomore season and closed the year more than known, he earned Division 5-6 All-State recognition.

As an encore last season, McHugh was just as good, finishing with 73 tackles, nine for a loss, two sacks and two interceptions, earning defensive player of the year honors within the conference.

Advertisement

But, unlike his first varsity season, he did it while going both ways, as starting running back and Hillsdale signee Bobby Hoth moved on.

“I loved it,” said McHugh on seeing action on both sides of the ball again. “Following Bobby, I didn’t get much on offense. Once he left I had big shoes to fill and it was an honor to try and fill that. It was fun. It’s different playing one way as a linebacker as a sophomore, then coming up as a junior I was playing both ways; I learned a lot though.”

Beyond defense, Joey McHugh turned into an offensive weapon as well for the Ramblers last season, coming up just under 1,000 yards on the ground.

While he had to wait his turn in the backfield, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound thumper in the middle of the Boyne defense likely surprised some on the other side of the ball with his breakaway speed.

Advertisement

“Definitely,” he said. “Charlevoix, that first time I ran against them surprised them.”

That’s likely the case, as he ran for 160 yards and a touchdown, all while adding 10 tackles and a blocked kick on the defensive side.

For the season, he ran for 949 yards and 10 touchdowns on an 8.6 average.

MORE: Petoskey's Hibbler anxious to get back, plans on big things ahead

Now heading into his final year as a Rambler, McHugh is leaning on every experience he’s had over the last two seasons and bringing them to the field in 2023, knowing that playing smart and not having to think before reacting to plays will go a long way in trying to repeat a 9-0 regular season and conference title from a year ago.

Advertisement

“Coming out and playing smart is key,” he said. “With the young team we have this year, playing fast is going to win us games. That’s probably the strongest part of this team and for me, is being able to play fast.”

He’ll look to inject that knowledge of the game wherever he can around the lineup and he doesn’t have to look far for those wide eyes making the jump to varsity full time.

Now as the veteran of the team, a young Rambler squad is looking to Joey McHugh to lead the way and soak up some knowledge from.

A couple of those players include sophomores Tristan and Thomas Ager, twins and the brothers of former Rambler football greats, Jacob and Brayton.

“The two Ager twins, they’ve been with me forever,” said McHugh. “We’ve been best friends since I was little. Playing with them just feels right, feels normal. We’ve played two-hand-touch football since we were little kids, so it just feels right.”

Advertisement

MORE: Petoskey's Marek entering junior season a step ahead on varsity

While they’re new names around the lineup, McHugh is excited to see what others can do as well.

“Tyler Lockman, he’s going to be a key player this year,” he said. “Nolan Little up on the line, he’s a big kid and me and him have been working hard this offseason. A lot of guys on the line have been working hard and I think that’ll be a big part in winning games this year. Drew Neer, he’s got big shoes to fill for his brother, but he’s a smart player.”

As the season nears closer, McHugh has the look of a kid who can’t wait to fall asleep before Christmas morning ahead. He’s ready to wake up and have it be here and experience everthing being a Rambler football player brings with it, which now includes being a leader out there.

Advertisement

“The town is amazing,” he added. “Every Friday night, when I walk out and see all the fans cheering us on, it just puts a smile on my face.”

Note: Check for more player features this week from the Petoskey hosted 7-on-7 series at Northmen Stadium.

Contact Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @DrewKochanny, and Instagram, @drewkochanny

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Boyne City's McHugh steps into leadership role for young Ramblers