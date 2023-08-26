Boyne City wins without an offensive TD, East Jordan rolls in Upper Peninsula

BOYNE CITY — Boyne City head coach Dave Suttle found out a lot about his young team Friday night.

Hosting Standish-Sterling in the opener, Suttle knew the kind of physical game his team would get from the Panthers.

And his guys answered right back in a defensive slugfest that had the Ramblers come out on top, 12-7, even without an offensive touchdown scored.

“For our kids, it’s a huge confidence boost because they knew they can bang with big teams,” Boyne City coach Dave Suttle said. “We don’t have to worry about that now. Is it going to be easy? No, but we can bang around in the trenches.

“We focused a lot on defense and special teams this fall camp and it showed on the field.”

The push the Ramblers had to fight against up front came against a Standish front that included 6-foot-6, 325-pound Eastern Michigan commit Maddox Gonzalez and two others over 250-pounds.

Boyne City's Owen Hewitt, only a sophomore, made an impact on opening night with the Ramblers, returning a punt for a touchdown against Standish-Sterling.

The Ramblers generated only 191 yards of offense, though big plays came from the special teams units.

Sophomore Owen Hewitt scored on a 55-yard punt return for Boyne City in the opening quarter, while senior Tyler Lockman added an 85-yard kickoff score, the opening kickoff of the second half. No scores in the game followed.

Boyne's Joey McHugh made 14 tackles, four for a loss, Ryan Spate had 13 tackles, two for a loss and Ryan Chapp added seven tackles and a sack.

Chas Stanek, now playing safety after a year at defensive end for the Ramblers, intercepted a pass, as did Tristan Ager.

Offensively, McHugh ran for 54 yards to lead, while Drew Neer went 6-of-15 passing for 125 yards.

Boyne City (1-0) will next host Elk Rapids (1-0) on Friday, Sept. 1.

East Jordan 43, Manistique 20

MANISTIQUE — It took the East Jordan football team a bit to find its groove Friday night in the Upper Peninsula, but once they did, the Red Devils were dancing in the endzone plenty.

Visiting Manistique, the East Jordan opened up just a 14-8 lead before scoring on the final play of the first half to make it 22-8 at the break.

Following that late score, things took off for EJ and a 43-20 victory was brought back across the bridge.

“It took us a little bit to get going, but we had some adjustments at halftime that really helped and we did a good job in the second half,” East Jordan coach Adam Grybauskas said.

The Red Devils actually trailed in an 8-0 game after one quarter, then finally got the offense working when they shifted the focus from senior all-purpose back, Braylon Grybauskas.

“They were really keying on Braylon,” said Adam Grybauskas. “So, he had a few carries early, then he was a decoy the rest of the way and that opened things up for some other guys and guys made plays, so that was good to see.”

Logan Shooks broke off a 70-yard touchdown run in the victory, quarterback Korbyn Russell added one on the ground and connected on two through the air to varsity newcomer, William Webb.

Freddie Thompson also added a pair of rushing scores.

East Jordan (1-0) will next welcome in Johannesburg-Lewiston (1-0) on Thursday, Aug. 31.

