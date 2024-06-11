Boyle shines in big Australia win

[Reuters]

Martin Boyle put in an impressive shift in Australia's 5-0 victory over Palestine on Tuesday.

Despite not featuring in Thursday's win over Bangladesh, the Hibs forward scored after providing two assists in the Socceroos' World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Boyle set up two of Australia's three first-half goals, then netted his side's fourth after running behind the defence to tap home.

The victory extends the Socceroos' lead at the top of their second-stage qualifying group to 10 points.