Boyle, Okposo, Staal among 2018 Masterton Trophy nominees

The 31 nominees for the 2018 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy have been announced. The award, which is given to the players “who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey,” will be handed out at the NHL awards show in June in Las Vegas.

The 31 nominees are selected by each Professional Hockey Writers’ Association chapter.

Anaheim Ducks – Andrew Cogliano

Arizona Coyotes – Jakob Chychrun

Boston Bruins – David Backes

Buffalo Sabres – Kyle Okposo

Calgary Flames – Matt Stajan

Carolina Hurricanes – Jordan Staal

Chicago Blackhawks – Jeff Glass

Colorado Avalanche – Carl Soderberg

Columbus Blue Jackets – Zach Werenski

Dallas Stars – Mattias Janmark

Detroit Red Wings – Niklas Kronwall

Edmonton Oilers – Adam Larsson

Florida Panthers – Roberto Luongo

Los Angeles Kings – Dustin Brown

Minnesota Wild – Matt Cullen

Montreal Canadiens – Antti Niemi

Nashville Predators – Auston Watson

New Jersey Devils – Brian Boyle

New York Islanders – Josh Bailey

New York Rangers – Chris Kreider

Ottawa Senators – Mark Borowiecki

Philadelphia Flyers – Claude Giroux

Pittsburgh Penguins – Kris Letang

San Jose Sharks – Joe Thornton

St. Louis Blues – Carter Hutton

Tampa Bay Lightning – Steven Stamkos

Toronto Maple Leafs – Roman Polak

Vancouver Canucks – Derek Dorsett

Vegas Golden Knights – Brad Hunt

Washington Capitals – Devante Smith-Pelly

Winnipeg Jets – Tyler Myers

Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson was last year’s winner.

Plenty of worthy choices among the 31, but hard to imagine Brian Boyle not winning this year’s award considering what he’s been through this season dealing with a diagnosis of chronic myeloid leukemia. He missed the opening month of the season and returned on Nov. 1, scoring his first goal a week later. He inspired a mural in New York City and later represented the New Jersey Devils at the NHL All-Star Game in Tampa in place of teammate Taylor Hall.

