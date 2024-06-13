'Boyle not ruling out Hibs exit amid Glory interest' - gossip

Martin Boyle, who is in the final year of his Hibernian contract, has refused to rule out an Easter Road exit this summer and Perth Glory have confirmed negotiations are continuing with the 31-year-old winger, who admits he would love to play in Australia one day. (Football Scotland)

Hibernian shareholders have injected more than £2.2m into the Scottish Premiership club as a result of their recent stock buy-in, according to the latest documents filed at Companies House. (Daily Record)

