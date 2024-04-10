Boylan begins journey as Rockford's first high school lacrosse team. Will others follow?

Boylan’s goal has never been to stand alone in lacrosse.

“I’d love for it to grow and have Boylan go against Hononegah or Guilford,” said Boylan junior attackman Weston Matula. “To be able to play in the NIC-10 and have fun.”

For now, though, Boylan is the first-ever high school lacrosse team in the Rockford area. Playing its first season. It’s a relatively short schedule with only an eight-game season, although some games may be added later. There will be no postseason. Boylan’s first season is mostly at the JV level. That looked easy at first, with a pair of blowout wins. But Monday, the Titans got their first taste of varsity competition, hosting Burlington Central at the Titans football stadium.

“It was nerve-wracking, especially at the beginning,” said Matula, who scored three goals in Boylan’s 17-7 loss. “The longer we went into the game, the more I was into it. But at the beginning, I was really nervous. ‘Oh, shoot, this is varsity now. I am playing against seniors, these big guys.’ ”

“The season has been going good,” Boylan coach Robert White said, “but this first varsity game was a step up in class. We are in the right spot (as a JV team). We are where we need to be. I think we will be competitive. But this was our first real test.”

This first season is all about learning — and spreading the gospel of lacrosse. One of the world’s oldest sports, lacrosse was invented by Native Americans 800 years ago. It first caught on in high schools in Eastern prep schools and wealthy California suburbs but is just now beginning to spread all over the country. Lacrosse is the NCAA’s fastest-growing sport. From 2003 to 2018, the NCAA almost doubled it’s women’s lacrosse teams, from 265 schools to 505. In Illinois, the IHSA started boys and girls state tournaments in 2018 and went from 78 boys teams to 96 in the first five years and from 55 girls teams to 82.

All that high school growth wiped out club-level lacrosse so the local Razorbacks team, which began in Belvidere, morphed into Boylan’s high school team. Half this team are Razorbacks who went to Boylan. The other half are Boylan students who had never played lacrosse before.

And because of IHSA rules, White could not coach them in any way until February.

That makes this year a massive learning season. Even for the fans. The programs handed out at the gate include the normal roster and schedule, but also a long list of “basic lacrosse rules.” That includes the eight kinds of personal fouls, that can sideline a player from one to three minutes, plus the six types of technical fouls that draw a 30-second penalty.

It also explains each team has 10 players: a goalie, three defensemen, three midfielders and three attackmen. That only the midfielders can go anywhere on the field, while the attackmen must remain only on the offensive end and the defensemen only in the backfield. Even the equipment differs, with offensive sticks measuring from 40-42 inches and defensive crosses from 52-72 inches. Only four players can carry defensive sticks on the field at any one time. The goalie can use a special cross with a larger head.

There’s a lot to learn. But also a lot to entertain even novice spectators. Lacrosse is known for its non-stop action, high scoring and physical play with defenders trying to whack the ball out of an offensive player’s cross or knock him off balance with a fierce check.

And goalies get it worst of all, with collisions in front of the net and shots coming at them from all sides.

“It’s definitely terrifying,” Boylan junior goalie Colin Kossman said. “But once you get over the fear of the pain it’s the most fun position out there.

“You do whatever you can to save the ball. It’s a hard rubber ball, so I’ve got a lot of welts, usually on my knees and thighs. Sometimes you stick your foot out for a kick save. You do anything you can. I get bruises often. I take a lot of Ibuprofen.”

The whole Boylan team looked like it was dealing with a headache early, trailing 8-0 at the half.

The second half was much better, starting with junior attackman Hudson Dahm scoring Boylan’s first goal only 24 seconds into the second half on a 15-foot shot from the left side. He had another chance from the same spot only 15 seconds later but just missed.

“It was fun at the end,” Matula said. “That’s when we started picking up steam and actually playing as a team. In the beginning, we were playing more selfish. We realized that in the second half and started picking up momentum, scoring and running our offense.”

Those were Boylan’s first three lessons learned Monday: Varsity will be a big step up from JV, don’t get too nervous and play as a team.

But the whole season will be about learning. And growing lacrosse in Rockford.

“We definitely could have played a little better, but we play them again,” said Zach Tulley, a senior attackman. “We will see how much we improved then. We’ve just got to keep working hard and it will come. If we can improve across the season, it will be good and, hopefully, we can make the jump to varsity next year.”

Boylan should get better as time goes on. Especially next year; only one of its seven goals on Monday was scored by a senior. Junior midfielder Mikey Hernandez, a star defensive back on Boylan’s football team, had two goals. He has been playing lacrosse since seventh grade.

“Buddies of mine said I should try this lacrosse thing out. I tried it and fell in love right away,” Hernandez said.

“It’s way more fast-paced than football, but the physicality is still there. I run a lot. I love that aspect of it. I still get to play defense like I do in football and be physical, but I also get to score. That’s way more fun to be on the scoring side. I am not used to that in football.”

Nobody is used to this “lacrosse thing” in Rockford. Yet.

Boylan hopes to change that.

“We’ve gotten so much better,” Hernandez said. “It’s night and day from previous years. I just hope we keep getting better as the games go on.”

