Boye Mafe strips Lamar Jackson for his sixth sack of the season

The only highlights we may see today may be of the defensive variety.

Watch Seahawks second-year outside linebacker Boye Mafe get to Lamar Jackson for a strip sack.

Mafe continuing to be a FORCE. 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/4rUsqFIMTf — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 5, 2023

That’s Mafe’s sixth sack of the season and Jackson’s ninth fumble. Still, the Seahawks were unable to take advantage and went three and out after taking possession. Baltimore still leads 7-0.

