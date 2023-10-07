Boye Mafe ranks second in pass rush win rate

During the offseason, praises were sung about Seattle Seahawks second year pass rusher Boye Mafe. Head coach Pete Carroll even called him the most improved player from last year. Mafe’s dominance was evident in the August preseason games, and right now, it looks like it’s carrying over to the regular season in a big way.

Right now, Mafe is a terror for opposing offensive lines. Generating all the headlines is Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons, but you won’t have to look too far behind him to find where Mafe ranks.

Seahawks OLB Boye Mafe (34.8%) ranks second in ESPN's Pass Rush Win Rate behind Micah Parsons (36.4%). For context: anything in the 20% range usually winds up in the top 20. High-20% range is elite. In six full seasons of PRWR, only five players have finished north of 30%. pic.twitter.com/9Qd3wLZh21 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 6, 2023

In Seattle’s suffocating defensive performance on Monday Night Football, Mafe certainly contributed to the onslaught of Daniel Jones. Mafe recorded a sack, and a tackle for a loss.

The improvement of Mafe is critical for a Seahawks pass rush looking to make their mark felt in the league this year.

